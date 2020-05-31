Webster G. Nygard, of Bozeman, graduated May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana.
Colton Robert Oppelt, of Livingston, graduated May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana.
Koby Jacob Ruff, Belgrade, graduated May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana.
Sascha Smith, of Bozeman, earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy, from Angelo State University, San Angelo, Texas.
Two Montana Students Named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars
Conrad Lee, of Bozeman, Lee Home-School (Seattle, Washington).
Gail Parambi, of Great Falls, Charles M. Russell High School
Willing Workers Ladies Aid, Inc., proudly announces the following recipients of the 2020 Willing Workers Ladies Aid — Gallatin Gateway Student Scholarship: Jack William Bright (MSU freshman) and Bode Spring (Bozeman High School senior). The scholarship awards will assist these students as they pursue their goals in post-secondary education.
Heidi Wills, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont.
Montana University System Honor Scholarship Local Recipients:
Belgrade High School
Colter Adams, Megan Bittner, Sydney Eastwood, Cassidy Howard, Jeana Marx, Grace Tadvick
Bozeman High School
Carter Ash, Frances Beadle, Sam Byerly, Margaret Callow, Skyler Chandler, Gunnar Estensen, Josef Fields, Samuel Galindo, Zoe Johnson, Joseph Knappenberger, Cael Koentopp, Sofie Kruse, Elizabeth Lee, Erin McKinney, Owen Mitchell, Alex Moore, Ava Murray, Marias Oelkers, Jacqueline Olexa, Timothy Ottey, Grace Rembert, Kennedy Stock, Zachary Stoddart, Haley Turner, Daniel Waterman, Jonathan Wheeler, Nora Zager
Gardiner High School
Elijah Byrd
Manhattan Christian High School
Josiah Amunrud, Emma Hinds, Elias Swets
Park County High School
David Durgan, Hannah Harshbarger, Pleasant Robnett
Three Forks High School
Dean Buchholz, Aden Lehr
University of Utah’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List:
Brooklyn Bradbury,of Belgrade, Carter Johnsen of Big Sky, Aubrey Johnson of Bozeman,
Olivia Kaiser of Bozeman, Lucas Lilly of Bozeman, Nexus Lin of Bozeman, Jovial Milich of Bozeman,
Megan Petitt of Bozeman, Sutton Vargo of Bozeman, Nexus Lin of Bozeman.
