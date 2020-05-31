Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Webster G. Nygard, of Bozeman, graduated May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana.

Colton Robert Oppelt, of Livingston, graduated May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana.

Koby Jacob Ruff, Belgrade, graduated May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana.

Sascha Smith, of Bozeman, earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy, from Angelo State University, San Angelo, Texas.

Two Montana Students Named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Conrad Lee, of Bozeman, Lee Home-School (Seattle, Washington).

Gail Parambi, of Great Falls, Charles M. Russell High School

Willing Workers Ladies Aid, Inc., proudly announces the following recipients of the 2020 Willing Workers Ladies Aid — Gallatin Gateway Student Scholarship: Jack William Bright (MSU freshman) and Bode Spring (Bozeman High School senior). The scholarship awards will assist these students as they pursue their goals in post-secondary education.

Heidi Wills, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont.

Montana University System Honor Scholarship Local Recipients:

Belgrade High School

Colter Adams, Megan Bittner, Sydney Eastwood, Cassidy Howard, Jeana Marx, Grace Tadvick

Bozeman High School

Carter Ash, Frances Beadle, Sam Byerly, Margaret Callow, Skyler Chandler, Gunnar Estensen, Josef Fields, Samuel Galindo, Zoe Johnson, Joseph Knappenberger, Cael Koentopp, Sofie Kruse, Elizabeth Lee, Erin McKinney, Owen Mitchell, Alex Moore, Ava Murray, Marias Oelkers, Jacqueline Olexa, Timothy Ottey, Grace Rembert, Kennedy Stock, Zachary Stoddart, Haley Turner, Daniel Waterman, Jonathan Wheeler, Nora Zager

Gardiner High School

Elijah Byrd

Manhattan Christian High School

Josiah Amunrud, Emma Hinds, Elias Swets

Park County High School

David Durgan, Hannah Harshbarger, Pleasant Robnett

Three Forks High School

Dean Buchholz, Aden Lehr

University of Utah’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List:

Brooklyn Bradbury,of Belgrade, Carter Johnsen of Big Sky, Aubrey Johnson of Bozeman,

Olivia Kaiser of Bozeman, Lucas Lilly of Bozeman, Nexus Lin of Bozeman, Jovial Milich of Bozeman,

Megan Petitt of Bozeman, Sutton Vargo of Bozeman, Nexus Lin of Bozeman.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags