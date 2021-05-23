Southern New Hampshire University students were named to the winter 2021 President's List, Manchester, New Hampshire:
Elias Denison, of Bozeman, Jolene Stetz of Bozeman, Amanda Heck of Bozeman, Morgan Perry of Bozeman, Charlotte Hower of Bozeman, Ariel Greco of Bozeman, Adair Walker of Bozeman, Evelin Dove of Manhattan, Chloe Dunham of Bozeman.
James Boswell, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude in History from University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland.
Lauren Breanne Luther, of Bozeman, was named to the spring 2021 Honor Roll at University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi.
2021 Carroll College Graduates:
Aryanna Hope Roe, of Belgrade, Business Administration: Sports Management
Allison Marie Buckner, of Bozeman, Nursing
Emerald Anne Catherine Toth, of Bozeman, Health Sciences
Augusta Scout Voss, of Dillon, Nursing
Brigit L. Croy, of Ennis, Nursing
Baylee Brooke Elliott, of Ennis, Nursing
Joseph Anthony Pesa, of Livingston, Chemistry
Kendyl R. Pierson, of Livingston, Health Sciences, Public Health
Willing Workers Ladies Aid, Inc., proudly announces the following recipients of the 2021 Willing Workers Ladies Aid - Gallatin Gateway Student Scholarship: Jayda Brown (Belgrade High School senior), Robert Hartley (Bozeman High School senior), and Lynsie Olsen (Bozeman High School senior). The scholarship awards will assist these students as they pursue their goals in post-secondary education.
Belmont University names students to the spring 2021 Dean's list in Nashville, Tennessee.
Oliver Cole of Bozeman, Meghan Krause of Bozeman, and Hope Szymczak of Belgrade.
