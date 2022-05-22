Meghan McGinley, of Belgrade, graduated with an AS in General Studies from South Plains College, in Levelland, Texas.
Elias Denison, Tristan Walker and Kayla Nott, all of Belgrade, were named to the Winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Ariel Greco, Adair Walker, Scott Kittilsen, Julie Glassman, Trevor Debnam and Brogan Modd, all of Bozeman, were named to the Winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Chloe Dunham, of Bozeman, was named to the Winter 2022 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
David Galli, of Bozeman, graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business and Marketing, and was also chosen as one of the COBE School of Business’ Outstanding Graduates.
Hope Szymczak, of Belgrade, was named the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester.
John Dungan, of Bozeman, was named the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester.
Ivan Sobek, of Bozeman, was named the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester.
Sophia Padgett, of Bozeman, was named the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester.
