Montana Western is proud to announce the following high school seniors as the 2021-22 award recipients:

Claire Nolan

Nolan was born in Livingston, Montana but was raised just outside of the Manhattan/Belgrade area. She has attended Manhattan Schools since kindergarten. Nolan has a passion for softball, playing for the last 11 years. She also participates in the National Honor Society and school clubs. In her free time, Nolan enjoys camping with family and enjoying water sports such as wakeboarding and water skiing.

Toby Veltkamp

Veltkamp grew up on a feedlot outside of Manhattan, MT with his older brother and sister. Agriculture and football have always been a huge part of his life, and he is grateful to be able to pursue both over the next four years at Montana Western. Veltkamp will be majoring in Business with a minor in Farm and Ranch Operations in order to one day take over his family business after college. Growing up, Veltkamp spent many days working for his dad or playing sports. In his free time, Veltkamp enjoys hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling.

Karen Jo Phillips was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society of the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University Theta of Minnesota Chapter in April 2021. Karen graduates in May 2021 with a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science with Honors. Karen Jo Phillips is the daughter of Mary Beth Marks and Tom Phillips.

Lexis Laird, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 winter term at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon.

Keegan Mulhill, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 winter term at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon.

University of Montana Degree Candidates Spring Semester 2021

BELGRADE:

Nichole Andriolo, Doctor of Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy

Molly Lammers, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

Katalyn Lindberg, Juris Doctor: Law

Saray Martinez Diaz, Associate of Applied Science: Surgical Technology, CUM LAUDE

BIG SKY:

Lauren Amongero, Juris Doctor: Law

BOZEMAN:

Daniel Anderson, Certificate: Nat Resource Conflict Resolut

Lauren Anderson, Certificate: Entertainment Management

Lauren Anderson, Master Business Administration: Business Administration

Cordell Appel, Bachelor of Arts: Mathematics, CUM LAUDE

Jonathan Barge, Juris Doctor: Law

Manon Barre, Bachelor of Arts: Linguistics

Briane Batey, Bachelor of Arts: Social Work, CUM LAUDE

Kristin Blackler, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

Cecilia Bohr, Bachelor of Arts: Media Arts

Elaine Chandler, BS in Business Administration: Finance, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Elaine Chandler, BS in Business Administration: Management Information Systems, SUMMA

CUM LAUDE

Elaine Chandler, Certificate: Global Leadership, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Campbell Collins, Associate of Arts: General AA

Brenden Connors, Master of Science: Data Science

Catherine Edwards, BS in Business Administration: Marketing

Jamie Greene, Specialist School Psychology: School Psychology

Tanner Gryder, BA in Journalism: Journalism

Tanner Gryder, Bachelor of Arts: Global Humanities & Religions

Amandalee Hager, Master Business Administration: Business Administration

Maxwell Hamberger, Master Public Administration: Public Administration

Clara Herman, BS in Business Administration: Finance

Jennifer Hofer, Certificate: Entrepreneurship

Jennifer Hofer, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

Brenna Hoffman, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

Brenna Hoffman, Master of Science: Business Analytics

Justin Hotaling, Associate of Science: General AS, MAGNA CUM LAUDE

Allison Howe, Master of Social Work: Social Work

Elliot Johnson, BS in Business Administration: Finance, MAGNA CUM LAUDE

Scott Johnson, Juris Doctor: Law

Joseph Kelly, Bachelor of Arts: Physics, MAGNA CUM LAUDE

Taylor Layton, Doctor of Pharmacy: Pharmacy, CUM LAUDE

Chloe Loeffelholz, Bachelor of Arts: Communication Studies, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Chloe Loeffelholz, Certificate: Global Leadership, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

E. May, BS in Business Administration: Accounting, MAGNA CUM LAUDE

Grant McWilliams, Master Business Administration: Business Administration

Natalie Morgan, Doctor of Pharmacy: Pharmacy, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

John Nichols, BS in Business Administration: Management & Entrepreneurship

Sarah Palakovich, Juris Doctor: Law

Darra Perdaems, Certificate: Global Leadership, CUM LAUDE

Augusta Reinhart, Certificate: Migration Studies, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Alice Schaefer, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter

Sydnee Schwendeman, Certificate: Epidemiology

Bridget Seaton, BS in Health/Human Performance: Health & Human Performance

Thor Skjelver, Bachelor of Arts: History

Mackenzie Stiff, Master of Social Work: Social Work

Madison Stone, BA in Journalism: Journalism

CLYDE PARK:

Cheyenne Darkow, Associate of Arts: General AA

Cheyenne Darkow, Bachelor of Arts: Social Work

ENNIS:

Kelly Thom, BS in Integrative Physiology: Integrative Physiology

LIVINGSTON:

Wolfgang Greger, Bachelor of Arts: Physics

Megan Schoenen, Doctor of Pharmacy: Pharmacy, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Shanon Williams, Doctor of Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy

Katelyn Wolf, Bachelor of Arts: English

MANHATTAN:

Mikayla Kreitinger, Bachelor of Arts: Environmental Studies, CUM LAUDE

THREE FORKS:

Whitney Carr, Master Business Administration: Business Administration

