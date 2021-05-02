Montana Western is proud to announce the following high school seniors as the 2021-22 award recipients:
Nolan was born in Livingston, Montana but was raised just outside of the Manhattan/Belgrade area. She has attended Manhattan Schools since kindergarten. Nolan has a passion for softball, playing for the last 11 years. She also participates in the National Honor Society and school clubs. In her free time, Nolan enjoys camping with family and enjoying water sports such as wakeboarding and water skiing.
Veltkamp grew up on a feedlot outside of Manhattan, MT with his older brother and sister. Agriculture and football have always been a huge part of his life, and he is grateful to be able to pursue both over the next four years at Montana Western. Veltkamp will be majoring in Business with a minor in Farm and Ranch Operations in order to one day take over his family business after college. Growing up, Veltkamp spent many days working for his dad or playing sports. In his free time, Veltkamp enjoys hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling.
Karen Jo Phillips was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society of the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University Theta of Minnesota Chapter in April 2021. Karen graduates in May 2021 with a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science with Honors. Karen Jo Phillips is the daughter of Mary Beth Marks and Tom Phillips.
Lexis Laird, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 winter term at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon.
Keegan Mulhill, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 winter term at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon.
University of Montana Degree Candidates Spring Semester 2021
Nichole Andriolo, Doctor of Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy
Molly Lammers, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
Katalyn Lindberg, Juris Doctor: Law
Saray Martinez Diaz, Associate of Applied Science: Surgical Technology, CUM LAUDE
Lauren Amongero, Juris Doctor: Law
Daniel Anderson, Certificate: Nat Resource Conflict Resolut
Lauren Anderson, Certificate: Entertainment Management
Lauren Anderson, Master Business Administration: Business Administration
Cordell Appel, Bachelor of Arts: Mathematics, CUM LAUDE
Jonathan Barge, Juris Doctor: Law
Manon Barre, Bachelor of Arts: Linguistics
Briane Batey, Bachelor of Arts: Social Work, CUM LAUDE
Kristin Blackler, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
Cecilia Bohr, Bachelor of Arts: Media Arts
Elaine Chandler, BS in Business Administration: Finance, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
Elaine Chandler, BS in Business Administration: Management Information Systems, SUMMA
Elaine Chandler, Certificate: Global Leadership, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
Campbell Collins, Associate of Arts: General AA
Brenden Connors, Master of Science: Data Science
Catherine Edwards, BS in Business Administration: Marketing
Jamie Greene, Specialist School Psychology: School Psychology
Tanner Gryder, BA in Journalism: Journalism
Tanner Gryder, Bachelor of Arts: Global Humanities & Religions
Amandalee Hager, Master Business Administration: Business Administration
Maxwell Hamberger, Master Public Administration: Public Administration
Clara Herman, BS in Business Administration: Finance
Jennifer Hofer, Certificate: Entrepreneurship
Jennifer Hofer, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
Brenna Hoffman, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
Brenna Hoffman, Master of Science: Business Analytics
Justin Hotaling, Associate of Science: General AS, MAGNA CUM LAUDE
Allison Howe, Master of Social Work: Social Work
Elliot Johnson, BS in Business Administration: Finance, MAGNA CUM LAUDE
Scott Johnson, Juris Doctor: Law
Joseph Kelly, Bachelor of Arts: Physics, MAGNA CUM LAUDE
Taylor Layton, Doctor of Pharmacy: Pharmacy, CUM LAUDE
Chloe Loeffelholz, Bachelor of Arts: Communication Studies, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
Chloe Loeffelholz, Certificate: Global Leadership, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
E. May, BS in Business Administration: Accounting, MAGNA CUM LAUDE
Grant McWilliams, Master Business Administration: Business Administration
Natalie Morgan, Doctor of Pharmacy: Pharmacy, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
John Nichols, BS in Business Administration: Management & Entrepreneurship
Sarah Palakovich, Juris Doctor: Law
Darra Perdaems, Certificate: Global Leadership, CUM LAUDE
Augusta Reinhart, Certificate: Migration Studies, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
Alice Schaefer, Master Business Administration: Business Administration-Exter
Sydnee Schwendeman, Certificate: Epidemiology
Bridget Seaton, BS in Health/Human Performance: Health & Human Performance
Thor Skjelver, Bachelor of Arts: History
Mackenzie Stiff, Master of Social Work: Social Work
Madison Stone, BA in Journalism: Journalism
Cheyenne Darkow, Associate of Arts: General AA
Cheyenne Darkow, Bachelor of Arts: Social Work
Kelly Thom, BS in Integrative Physiology: Integrative Physiology
Wolfgang Greger, Bachelor of Arts: Physics
Megan Schoenen, Doctor of Pharmacy: Pharmacy, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
Shanon Williams, Doctor of Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy
Katelyn Wolf, Bachelor of Arts: English
Mikayla Kreitinger, Bachelor of Arts: Environmental Studies, CUM LAUDE
Whitney Carr, Master Business Administration: Business Administration
