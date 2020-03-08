Kristie Mitchell, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2019 President’s List from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Thomas Meltzer, a 6th grader at Sacajawea Middle School, was named as one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition. The contest will be held at the Museum of the Rockies on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Alex Ziegler, of Bozeman, recently qualified to compete in the State Geography Bee which will be held at Montana State University’s Museum of the Rockies on Friday March 27th, 2020 at 9 a.m. Alex is the son of Pilar and Eric Ziegler and is in Mrs. Dore’s 5th grade class at Morning Star Elementary School.