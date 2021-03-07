Mikayla Thomas, of Belgrade, was named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Dixie State University, St. George, Utah.
Neikka Shaw, of Belgrade, of Belgrade, was named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Dixie State University, St. George, Utah.
Dyson Cheney, of Belgrade, was named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Dixie State University, St. George, Utah.
Denali Stahly, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Harding University, Searcy, Arkansas.
Olivia Chumbler, of Bozeman, was named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis / St. Paul, Minnesota.
Shane Gibson, of Livingston, was named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List Minnesota State Mankato, Mankato, Minnesota.
Nicholas DelDuca, of Bozeman, has been selected to receive the following scholarship at SUNY Oneonta: Emily Ann Laird Scholarship.
Tessa Sobek was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Biola University, La Mirada, California.
Erin Shenk, of Belgrade, was named to the President’s Honors List for fall 2020 at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut.
The following Montana students have been selected to receive the Reach Higher Montana Scholarships for $1,000 for use in the 2021-2022 academic year. Scholarships must be used at accredited Montana colleges (two-year, four-year, public, private, tribal, and vocational institutions.)
Ashley Braaksma, Manhattan Christian School graduate attending Carroll College.
Tristan Walker, Manhattan High School graduate attending Gallatin College.
Logan Thompson, Bozeman High School graduate attending University of Montana Western.
Sylvia Wilting, Belgrade High School, planning to attend Gallatin College.
Annabelle Brown, Bozeman High School, planning to attend the University of Montana.
