Charlie Lerch, of Gallatin Gateway, was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.

Tessa Sobek, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at Biola University in La Mirada, California.

