Lindsey Densmore, of Belgrade, has been named to the fall 2020 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s in Davenport, Iowa.
Kingston Perry, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate, Hamilton, New York.
Hudson Tuckerman of Bozeman has been named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate, Hamilton, New York.
Taylor Colvert, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2020 semester President’s Honor List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota.
