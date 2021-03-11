Megan Handelin, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota.
Karen Phillips, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota.
Kate Middleton, of Big Sky, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester 2020 at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members at Montana State University:
Atticus Cummings , Annika Danenhauer, Olivia Duletski , Maddy Gromer, Madeline Keown, William Charlton, Phoebe Zea, Lisa Zeit.
