Rachel Juel, of Bozeman, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at Montana State University, Bozeman, Montana.
Hope Szymczak, of Belgrade, was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee.
Montana State University Students that received the 2020 Cameron Presidential Scholarships:
Jessica Brito, of Bozeman, is a junior majoring in psychology with a minor in history.
Kyle Rutten, of Great Falls, is a junior majoring in mathematics, with a focus on statistics, with minors in computer science, data science and economics.
Olivia Jakabosky, of Cameron Park, California, is a sophomore majoring in conservation biology and ecology with a minor in sociology.
Shannon Hamp, of Broomfield, Colorado, is a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering.
Quinn Montgomery Krause, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a junior majoring in cell biology and neuroscience with aspirations of becoming a physician.
Shannon Murphy, Oak Grove, Minnesota, is a senior majoring in applied mathematics with a minor in statistics.
Elizabeth Gilbertson, of Belgrade, was named to the 2020 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Grady Blewett, of Bozeman, was named to the 2020 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck, North Dakota.
