John Naro, of Bozeman, received a Master of Health Science/Physican Assistant spring 2021 from Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.
Matthew Lieb, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Humanities/Engineering degree with Honors in spring 2021 from Lehigh University Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Brianna Hawthorne, of Bozeman, was inducted into Sigma Delta Pi National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society Wheaton College, Wheaton Illinois.
Brianna Hawthorne, of Bozeman, received the Violet Bergquist Scholarship at Wheaton College, Wheaton Illinois.
Thomas David Hope, of Bozeman, was named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of 2020-21 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Sampsun Allen Martenson, of Manhattan, was named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of 2020-21 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Carroll College Names Students to Spring 2021 Dean’s List:
Aryanna Ekola, Alyx Gage, Joshua Neth, Braeden Tuss
Allison Buckner, Paige Dull, Jeffrey Frank, Kelsey Jones, Kyle Olson, Catherine Powell, Tyler Smith, Peyton Wimmer
Shae Bills, Lane Buus, Brigit Croy
Brayton Holmes, Joseph Pesa
Joshua Bowen a Manhattan High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank. Joshua is the son of Jennifer Love and Christopher Bowen. He plans on attending Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana where he will major in Mechanical Engineering.
Cullen Visser, a Manhattan Christian High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank–Churchill Branch. Cullen is the son of Randy and Melissa Visser. He plans on attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona where he will major in Finance and Economics.
Allyson Kamps, a Three Forks High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2001 by Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch. Allyson is the daughter of Jon and Christina Kamps. She plans on attending Stanford University in Stanford, California where she will major in Biology with a Pre-Med emphasis.
Montana University System Honor Scholarships
Kaitlin Clyde, Spencer Kayser, Charlisa Taylor
Jane Andrews, Carter Berg, Rebecca Catlett, Ian Chu, Xander Danenhauer, Bridger Foran, Tesia Frisque, Jocelyn Funderburk, Annika Gao, Grace Gilbreth, Claire Hanson, Natalie McCormick, Hallie Morris, Korbyn Paleck, Maria Riek, Connery Ritter, Nina Stoddard-Bennett, Parker Summerhill, Macy Thompson
Manhattan Christian High School
Joshua Bowen, Thomas Miller
Shields Valley High School
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.