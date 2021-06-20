Elizabeth Gilbertson, of Belgrade, was named to the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Brianna Hanson, of Belgrade, was named to the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Amy Szacilo, of Bozeman was named to the Presidents List during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Christina Gardner, of West Yellowstone was named to the Presidents List during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Emma Koessl, of Bozeman, was named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.
Killian McMahon, of Bozeman, was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri.
Andrew Purpura, of Bozeman, was named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Centenary College, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Lance Vranish, of Belgrade, was a Montana FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience Grant Recipient.
Holly Vranish, of Belgrade, was a Montana FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience Grant Recipient.
