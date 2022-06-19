Subscribe
Delaney Smith, of Big Sky, was named to the Dean's List for spring semester 2022 at the University of Vermont.
Amy Szacilo, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean's List for spring semester 2022 at the University of Alabama.
Christina Gardner, of West Yellowstone, was named to the Dean's List for spring semester 2022 at the University of Alabama.
Jamie Godfrey, of Belgrade, was named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.
The following local students graduated from Colorado College on May 22, 2022:
Dominic Altamura, of Bozeman, MT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.
Mahala Moran, of Bozeman, MT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular Biology.
Paul Olsen, of Bozeman, MT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience.
Liza Roe, of Bozeman, MT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Choose the right form to submit your Milestones announcement. Note: Prices to submit announcements vary.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.