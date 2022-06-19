Support Local Journalism


Delaney Smith, of Big Sky, was named to the Dean's List for spring semester 2022 at the University of Vermont.

Amy Szacilo, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean's List for spring semester 2022 at the University of Alabama.

Christina Gardner, of West Yellowstone, was named to the Dean's List for spring semester 2022 at the University of Alabama.

Jamie Godfrey, of Belgrade, was named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.

The following local students graduated from Colorado College on May 22, 2022:

Dominic Altamura, of Bozeman, MT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.

Mahala Moran, of Bozeman, MT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular Biology.

Paul Olsen, of Bozeman, MT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience.

Liza Roe, of Bozeman, MT, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

