Mikayla Lorraine Musack, of Livingston, graduated spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Health Management from UMN Crookston, Crookston, Minnesota.
Colorado College, 2020 Graduates, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Gabrielle Mohn, of Big Sky, graduated with a degree in Religion
Micah Robin, of Big Sky, graduated with a degree in Film and Media Studies
Juliana Olliff, of Bozeman, graduated cum laude with a degree in Molecular Biology
Elizabeth Wagner, of Bozeman, graduated with a degree in Molecular Biology
Montana Western Names Students named to Spring 2020 Dean’s List, Dillon, Montana
Belgrade:
Trey Mounts, Tana Hubber, Amanda Bates, Shelby Walls
Big Sky:
Michelle Tellstrom, TediJo Todd, Kacin Bolinger-Perret, Mesa King , Ashley Donnelly, Kindel Hugs, Baily Essex, Holli Kovatch, Jennifer Flategraff
Bozeman:
Samantha Stith, Brady Schulz, Rachael Swimley, Alessandra Dougher, Justin Silva, Marley May, Chloe Keller, Haley Jacobson, Brianna Petersen- Stroebe, Latrell Mccutcheon, Andrew Foust, Bailey Nitschke Chelsea O’Grady, Karl Tucker
Livingston:
Loren Minnick, Hannah Gilliam, Kati Mcclish
Manhattan:
Tara Hansen, Kennedy Grubich, Emma Johnson
Three Forks:
Colter Miller, Brittney Robinson, Shainy Mack
North Dakota State University students named to spring 2020 dean’s list, Fargo, North Dakota
Bozeman:
Bennett M. Hostetler, Sport Management, Harley R. Kepp, Management
Carroll College Students named to Spring 2020 Dean’s List, Helena, Montana
Belgrade:
Aryanna Ekola, Emma Lawver, Joshua Neth
Bozeman:
Kathryn Banta, Briauna Bivens, Allison Buckner, Gianna Connelly, Josephine D’Agostino, Kelsey Jones
Danielle Olsen, Kyle Olson, Catherine Powell, Tyler Smith, Emerald Toth
Ennis:
Shae Bills, Lane Buus, Brigit Croy
Livingston:
Brayton Holmes, Kendyl Pierson, Courtney Schroeder
Manhatten:
Ashley Braaksma
McAllister:
Baylee Elliott
Sheridan:
Roman Hendrickson
Manhattan Bank Scholarships:
Manhattan Bank is proud to announce that Jessa M. Steele a Manhattan High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank. Jessa is the daughter of Robert and Cerece Steele. She plans on attending Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana where she will major in Computer Science.
Manhattan Bank-Churchill Branch is proud to announce that Emma K. Hinds, a Manhattan Christian High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank–Churchill Branch. Emma is the daughter of Jason and Angela Hinds. She plans on attending the University of Montana where she will major in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch is proud to announce that Makenzie V. Rowan a Three Forks High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2001 by Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch. Makenzie is the daughter of Joseph and Amy Rowan. She plans on attending Carroll College where she will major in Pre-law/Sociology.
