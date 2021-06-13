Students named to the 2021 Montana State University presidential scholars, MSU’s most prestigious scholarship:
Spencer Kayser graduated as valedictorian from Belgrade High School and intends to major in biological engineering and psychology. A Montana University System Scholar, he received the highest score in the state in his junior year in the MSU Academic Olympics and participated in student council and track and field. A senior patrol leader and graduate of the National Youth Leadership Training Program, he built and installed picnic benches for a public park for his Eagle Scout project. His parents are Jennifer and Mitchell Kayser from Belgrade.
Jane Andrews graduated as co-valedictorian from Bozeman High School and intends to major in cell biology and neuroscience and applied mathematics. A Montana University System Honor scholar, she is a member of the Montana Ballet Company and has been the president of National Honor Society. She represented Montana in the Northern Ambassadors of Music European tour. Her parents are Amy Andrews and Lawrence Stuemke from Bozeman.
Carter Berg graduated as co-valedictorian of Bozeman High School and intends to major in conservation biology and ecology and political science. He is a National Merit Scholar and a Montana University System scholar as well as a College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Scholar. A member of the National Honor Society, he also served as a peer tutor in his school’s academic support center and was a member of the High School Transition Committee with the addition of a new high school in Bozeman. His parents are Jessica and Chad Berg from Bozeman.
High school graduates named 2021 MSU Provost Scholars, one of the university’s most prestigious scholarships.
Annika Gao graduated as co-valedictorian from Bozeman High School and intends to major in pre-medicine. A Montana University System Honor Scholar, Gao was co-captain of the debate team, competing at state and national levels. She was a member of the Montana All-State Band as a flutist and played violin in the school’s philharmonic orchestra. She was an active member of the Montana Chinese Culture Club, is a National Honor Society member and participated in research in the Wiedenheft lab at MSU. Her parents are Yanping Li and Hongwei Gao from Bozeman.
Amanda Batey, of Bozeman, graduated from Dickinson State University (DSU) in spring 2021 in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Maci St. Cyr, of Manhattan, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester, in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Kelly Coyne, of Bozeman, was named to Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2021, Spokane, Washington.
Riley Farmer, of Bozeman, was named to Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2021, Spokane, Washington.
Anna Sofianek, of Bozeman, was named to Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2021, in Spokane, Washington.
Jacobi Stacy, of Bozeman, was named to Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2021, in Spokane, Washington.
Erin Sofianek, of Bozeman, was named to the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2021, in Spokane, Washington.
Lizzie Vosler, of Bozeman, was named to the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2021, in Spokane, Washington.
Malia Bertelsen, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree spring 2021 from the University of Vermont, in Burlington, Vermont.
Erin Petitt, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree spring 2021 from the University of Vermont, in Burlington, Vermont.
Megan Handelin, child of Kevin and Kathryn Handelin of Bozeman, Montana, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in individualized-global business leadership, spring 2021 from College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota.
Karen Phillips, child of Mary Beth Marks of Bozeman, Montana and Thomas A. Phillips of Belgrade, Montana, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics, also earning honors in magna cum laude, which signifies a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.75, spring 2021 College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota.
Megan Delaney, of Bozeman, graduated spring 2021, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Gonzaga University, in Spokane, Washington.
Lauren Phares, of Bozeman, graduated spring 2021 with a B.Ed. in Kinesiology & Physical Education in Kinesiology & Physical Ed, B.Ed. in Sport Management, from Gonzaga University, in Spokane, Washington.
Erin Sofianek, of Bozeman, graduated spring 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in INST-International Relations and Economics-Arts, Cum Laude, from Gonzaga University, in Spokane, Washington.
Lizzie Vosler, of Bozeman, graduated spring 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Cum Laude, from Gonzaga University, in Spokane, Washington.
