Santana Velasquez, of Belgrade, was named to the Dean’s List at Hood College for the spring 2022 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes degree-seeking students who completed at least six semester hours of Hood work with at least a 3.5 semester GPA.
Sara Priebe, of Bozeman, was awarded the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. Next year, she will attend Grand Canyon University to study nursing. The $2,500 scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. Sara was sponsored by Bozeman P.E.O. Chapter BF.
Cory Baker, of Belgrade, was named to the spring semester 2022 Chancellor’s List at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Students on the list must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
The following students were named to the University of Montana Western’s 2022 spring semester Dean’s List: Pralie Duffin, of Belgrade; Kaitlyn Hannan, of Belgrade; John Mears, of Belgrade; Claire Nolan, of Belgrade; Marcel Hoffman, of Big Sky; Emily Burden, of Bozeman; Conor Byorth, of Bozeman; Claire Culbertson, of Bozeman; Erin DeGroot, of Bozeman; Mikala Doss, of Bozeman; Marley Greene, of Bozeman; Latrell Mccutcheon, of Bozeman; Jordyn Mckay, of Bozeman; Seray Micken, of Bozeman; Bailey Nitschke, of Bozeman; John Parker, of Bozeman; Logan Thompson, of Bozeman; Rhett Varian, of Bozeman; Chloe Vorobetz, of Bozeman; Kayla Johnson, of Livingston; Genevieve Morrison, of Livingston; Jarret Ohair, of Livingston; Gabriel Delgatty, of Manhattan; Edward Ramirez, of Manhattan; Ruby Stenberg, of Manhattan; Nathan Vandyke, of Manhattan; Toby Veltkamp, of Manhattan; Colter Miller of Three Forks; and Kalli Miller, of Three Forks.
The following students were named to the Montana State University-Northern’s spring semester Dean’s List: Caleb Harmon, of Belgrade; Sydney Prather, of Big Timber; Bradden Rowles-Ortiz, of Bozeman; Colter McDonald, of Emigrant; Micaiah Hauser, of Three Forks; and Trenton Nimmick, of Three Forks.
Manhattan Bank is proud to announce that Ella Halverson, a Manhattan High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank. Ella is the daughter of Merry and Seth Halverson. She plans on attending Montana Tech in Butte, Montana where she will study the Science of Nursing.
Manhattan Bank-Churchill Branch is proud to announce that Natalie Walhof, a Manhattan Christian High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank–Churchill Branch. Natalie is the daughter of Kendal and Jeanette Walhof. She plans on attending Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado where she will study the Science of Nursing.
Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch is proud to announce that Zoie Partain, a Three Forks High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000.00 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2001 by Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch. Zoie is the daughter of Joel and Candace Partain. She plans on attending Toccoa Falls College in Georgia where she will major in Sustainable Community Development.
Andrew Meyer, of Bozeman, graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire over the weekend of May 20-22, 2022.
Mary Shockley, of Bozeman, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists. Shockley, majoring in Elementary Education, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.