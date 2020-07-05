The University of Utah Bozeman 2020 graduates, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jordan Gossett., Leo Condon, Cory Johnson, Patrick Murphy, Christian Sarver, Hannah Stark.
Morgan Sobek, of Bozeman, named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Brianna Hawthorne, of Bozeman, named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Danni Jo Bechtold, from Bozeman High School/Gallatin Gateway, graduated 2020 from Seattle University with a Bachelor's in Social Work, Seattle, Washington.
Kate Heriza, of Bozeman, was named to the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2020, Spokane, Washington.
Keely Kempt, of Bozeman, was named to the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2020, Spokane, Washington
Lizzie Vosler, of Bozeman, was named to the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2020, Spokane, Washington
Megan Delaney, of Bozeman, was named to the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2020, Spokane, Washington.
2020 MSU Provost Scholarship recipients are:
Bozeman 2020 MSU Provost Scholarship recipient:
Zoe Johnson graduated with honors from Bozeman High School and plans to major in English. A National Merit finalist and an AP scholar, Johnson received the MUS Honor Scholarship as well as the STEM Scholarship from the Montana University System. She participated in speech and debate, earning the Degree of Distinction from the National Speech and Debate Association. She was a member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals and won first place in extemporaneous writing and medical reading at the 2020 state leadership conference. She was a peer mediator, co-founder and president of the president of Literature Club and a member of National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Laura J. Johnson of Bozeman.
Three Forks 2020 MSU Provost Scholarship recipient:
Dean Buchholz was co-valedictorian of Three Forks High School. He received the MUS Honor Scholarship and plans to major in environmental science. He was senior class president and secretary of the National Honor Society. He was a member of cross-country and the speech and debate teams, winning a state championship in policy debate. He plays clarinet in the Bozeman Municipal Band and is an Eagle Scout. He is the son of Robert and Cathy of Three Forks.
Shane Gibson, of Livingston, was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Minnesota State Mankato Mankato, Minnesota.
