Hazel Mae Laird, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2021 semester in the College of Arts and Sciences at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Tanner Kap Jahner, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Sports Sponsorship and Sales; Management, Summa Cum Laude, Hankamer School of Business, Dec 2020, from Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Ian Caleb Laird, of Bozeman, graduated with a BSCS, Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude, School of Engineering and Computer Science, May 2020 from Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Thomas Robert Ungersma, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering and Computer Science, May 2021 from Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Kelsey Marcinko, of Bozeman, was acknowledged in the University of Washington’s June 2021 commencement ceremony for earning her PhD in Applied Mathematics in August 2020. Kelsey will now continue in her role as a professor at Whitworth University, where she began teaching in September 2020. Kelsey wants to express her gratitude to all of her Bozeman teachers for their role in her education and fostering her love of learning.
Dara Kaiser, of Bozeman, was named to the second semester 2021 dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minnesota.
Coleman Good, of Bozeman, son of Logan and Tammy Good, is a recipient of a $2,500 college scholarship from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
