Kristie Mitchell, of Bozeman, was named to spring 2020 Dean’s honors list at Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota.
Colton Charnholm, of Belgrade, was named to the honor roll for spring quarter 2020 at Spokane Falls Community College, Spokane, Washington.
Mckenna Lawn, of Bozeman, was named to the honor roll for spring quarter 2020 at Spokane Falls Community College, Spokane, Washington.
Isaac Mills, of Gallatin Gateway, was named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester, Burlington Vermont.
Corinne Ide, of Bozeman, has received a scholarship to continue her high school education at the United World College-USA in Montezuma, N.M. The daughter of daughter of Alex and Britt Ide, Corinne recently completed her sophomore year at Bozeman High School. Corinne was among 60 U.S. students selected for the merit-based Davis Scholarships. UWC is an international high school for 16- to 19-year-olds with 18 campuses worldwide whose mission is to unite cultures through education, thus creating a peaceful, sustainable world.
