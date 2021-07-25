Students, Sunday, July 25, 2021 Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Violet Newhouse, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.Coda Chapman, of Bozeman, was named to the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s list at Normandale Community College, Bloomington, Minnesota. Elizabeth Jean Zignego, of Bozeman, graduated in May 2021 from Pacific University in Oregon, Forest Grove, Oregon.Kristie Mitchell, of Bozeman, has been placed on the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Bozeman Semester University Education Minnesota Elizabeth Jean Zignego Violet Newhouse Oregon Recommended for you