Belgrade High School senior selected for American Legion Boys Nation
Cole Basler, an incoming senior at Belgrade High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 23-30.
Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism. Basler was previously elected Mayor at Montana Boys State, which had roughly 90 participants. He was also elected County Clerk and Recorder, and Vice President of the League of Cities.
At Belgrade High School, Basler served as 10th grade Academic Olympics vice president and 11th grade Academic Olympics president, and 10th grade student council representative. His other activities include soccer, Harvard Model Congress and National Honor Society. His honors include Panther of the Quarter, principal’s honor roll, 5th place Academic Olympics Montana Sophomore, and he has been selected to be a writing mentor next school year. A resident of Belgrade, Basler hopes to attend Harvard University and become a lawyer.
Melissa Horman, of Bozeman, has been named to the Spring Quarter 2021 Honor Roll for Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington.
Briana Gillet, of Bozeman, graduated in May 2021 from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
