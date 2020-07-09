John R. Jennings, of Three Forks, has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the Spring 2020 semester.
Abdulaziz Alsubaiei, of Bozeman, was named to the spring semester Dean’s list at Western New England University, Springfield, Massachusetts.
Abdullah Alwatian, of Bozeman, was named to the spring semester Dean’s list at Western New England University, Springfield, Massachusetts.
Naser H F H Alajmi, of Bozeman, was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Vaughan Kavanaugh, of Bozeman, was named to the spring semester President’s List at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Sayler Tatom, of Gallatin Gateway, was named to the spring semester President’s List at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Morgan Sobek, of Bozeman, was honored with the The B. Falkenberg Fogg Scholarship given by the Conservatory of Music at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Brianna Hawthorne, of Bozeman, was honored with the Violet Bergquist Scholarship given by the Modern and Classical Languages Department at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Taylor Schultz, of Bozeman, has graduated spring 2020 with the Master of Library and Information Science from Valdosta State University.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.