Bozeman Students at Montana State University that are the 2021 Cameron Presidential Scholarship recipients:
Atticus Cummings will be a junior majoring in both directed interdisciplinary studies and in environmental design. He is a recipient of a Vice President for Research and Economic Development research grant for his self-directed research on enzyme-induced biomineralization on waste plastic in the Wilking and Heveran labs. As a student in the honors section of the design fundamentals course taught by Brian Brush, Cummings helped design a handicapped-accessible obstacle course for the Bozeman HRDC. He was a member of the Honors Presents lecture series leadership team, the Campus Climate Coalition and the Honors College and School of Architecture Student Advisory Councils. He currently serves as an at-large ASMSU senator. His parents are Michele Carey and Rab Cummings from Bozeman.
Ellie Jackson will be a senior majoring in cell biology and neuroscience with minors in global health and Hispanic studies. She participated in a Breaks Away trip to the U.S./Mexico border in 2019, which solidified her desire to increase access to health care as a health care provider. She created an honors seminar on the COVID-19 pandemic, successfully offered during the Snowmester 2020. She is the director of the HEART Initiative, a student organization working to increase awareness of human trafficking in Montana, as well as an officer for the Pre-Health Honor Society, Health Professions Club and Alpha Omicron Pi. She serves as an ambassador for both the Honors College and the College of Letters and Science and is currently serving her second term as an ASMSU senator. Her parents are Rick and Julie Jackson from Bozeman.
Tal Rogers will be a senior majoring in industrial systems engineering. He is currently serving his second term as ASMSU vice president and served as a resident adviser in Langford Hall in his sophomore year. Rogers has served as a Camp Agape counselor for children grades K-7 in Bozeman since 2014. He was named the Alpha Pi Mu Industrial Engineering Student of the Month and was named a Bozeman High School Worthy Student his senior year. He was also captain of the Bozeman High tennis team. Rogers is a first-generation college student who is financing his own education. His parents are Tyd and Trang Rogers from Bozeman.
Fawaz Alsaidi, of Bozeman, has been named to dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, in Lowell, Massachusetts.
