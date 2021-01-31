Killian McMahon, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri.
Grace Jondal, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin.
Violet Newhouse, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.
Tiffanee Harris, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Sheridan College, Sheridan, Wyoming.
Skylar Hughs, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Sheridan College, Sheridan, Wyoming.
Madison Lindberg, of Gallatin Gateway, was named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Sheridan College, Sheridan, Wyoming.
Coda Chapman, of Bozeman, was named to the 2020 Fall Semester Dean’s list at Normandale Community College, Bloomington, Minnesota.
Georgianna Fischer, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.
Seth Wyatt, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.
Andrew Meyer, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.
Emma Koessl, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.
Carroll College named the Bozeman and surrounding area students listed below to its 2020 fall semester dean’s list:
Belgrade: Aryanna Ekola, Alyx Gage, Joshua Neth, Braeden Tuss
Bozeman: Allison Buckner, Paige Dull, Jeffrey Frank, Kelsey Jones, Danielle Olsen, Kyle Olson, Catherine Powell, Emerald Toth, Peyton Wimmer
Ennis: Shae Bills, Lane Buus, Brigit Croy
Livingston: Brayton Holmes
Manhattan: Ashley Braaksma
McAllister: Baylee Sciuchetti
Sheridan: Roman Hendrickson
