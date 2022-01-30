Sorry, an error occurred.
Amy Szacilo, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 semester Presidents list at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Christina Gardner, of West Yellowstone, was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Dylan Miller, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
Graham Branch, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
Carroll College Names Students to fall 2021 Dean’s List:
Belgrade: Joshua Neth, Emma Peterson, Kenna Thomas, Cuyler Vesely
Bozeman: Gianna Connelly, Paige Dull, Addison Ekstrom, Kelsey Jones, Rachel Kaiser, Danielle Olsen, Megan Olsen, Kyle Olson, Tyler Smith
Ennis: Shae Bills, Lane Buus
Livingston: Brayton Holmes
Manhattan: Ashley Braaksma, Madeline Visser
West Yellowstone: Clare Daley
Violet Newhouse, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
Madelyn Liudahl, of Manhattan, was named to the fall semester Dean’s list at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
