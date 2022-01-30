Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Amy Szacilo, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 semester Presidents list at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Christina Gardner, of West Yellowstone, was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Dylan Miller, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.

Graham Branch, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Carroll College Names Students to fall 2021 Dean’s List:

Belgrade: Joshua Neth, Emma Peterson, Kenna Thomas, Cuyler Vesely

Bozeman: Gianna Connelly, Paige Dull, Addison Ekstrom, Kelsey Jones, Rachel Kaiser, Danielle Olsen, Megan Olsen, Kyle Olson, Tyler Smith

Ennis: Shae Bills, Lane Buus

Livingston: Brayton Holmes

Manhattan: Ashley Braaksma, Madeline Visser

West Yellowstone: Clare Daley

Violet Newhouse, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.

Madelyn Liudahl, of Manhattan, was named to the fall semester Dean’s list at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you