Students named to University of Utah Fall 2020 Dean’s List, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Bozeman:
Hunter Schmidt, Megan Petitt, Josh Edelman, Lucas Lilly, Dorothy Engblom, Erick Lawrence of Bozeman, Sutton Vargo, Nexus Lin, Jovial Milich, Aubrey Johnson, Lara Vogel, Jackson Coles, Fischer Harris
Belgrade:
Brooklyn Bradbury
Gallatin Gateway:
Riley Becker
Megan Delaney, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington.
Caliste Dober, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington.
Kelly Coyne, of Bozeman, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington.
Erin Sofianek, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington.
Lizzie Vosler, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington.
Dara Kaiser, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minnesota.
Madison Sheila Appert, of Bozeman, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Entrepreneurship from University of Minnesota Crookston, Crookston, Minnesota.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.