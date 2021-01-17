Shelby Jackson, of Bozeman, earned a Master of Education degree in fall of 2020 from Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska.
Andrew Purpura, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s List for fall 2020 Centenary College, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Kaylynn Linton, of Belgrade, has been named to the honor roll for fall quarter 2020 at Spokane Falls Community College, Spokane, Washington.
The University of Montana Western students named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List, Dillon, Montana.
Belgrade
Jodi Cameron, Pralie Duffin, Faith Eastwood, Amanda Horn, John Mears, Trey Mounts
Bozeman
Alessandra Dougher, Andrew Foust, Haley Jacobson, Chloe Keller, Marley May, Latrell Mccutcheon, Jordyn Mckay, Seray Micken, Bailey Nitschke, Chelsea O’Grady, Logan Thompson
Livingston
Loren Minnick, Genevieve Morrison, Taylor Watts
Manhattan
Kennedy Grubich, Tara Hansen, Emma Johnson, Ruby Stenberg, Nathan Vandyke
Three Forks
Shainy Mack, Colter Miller, Kalli Miller, Brittney Robinson
