Clara V. Wyatt, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont.
The Montana State University-Northern’s fall semester dean’s list contains 364 students. Local students named to the dean’s list are as follows:
From Belgrade: Caleb L. Harmon
From Bozeman: Matthew M. Congedo, Bradden G. Rowles-Ortiz, Freeman N. Voyles, Jackson G. Whitaker
From Emigrant: Colter R. McDonald
From Livingston: Cade S. Gubler
From Manhattan: Travis L. Johnson
From Three Forks: Micaiah K. Hauser, Krista A. Meagher, Trenton L. Nimmick
From Whitehall: Ryan J. Alley
