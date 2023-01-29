Let the news come to you

Clara V. Wyatt, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont.

The Montana State University-Northern’s fall semester dean’s list contains 364 students. Local students named to the dean’s list are as follows:

From Belgrade: Caleb L. Harmon


