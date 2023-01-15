Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Carroll College Names Students to Fall 2022 Dean’s List:
Belgrade: Haylee Curry, Gracelyn Dunlap, Emma Peterson, Kenna Thomas, Braeden Tuss
Bozeman: Gianna Connelly, Addison Ekstrom, Jeffrey Frank, Rachel Kaiser, Mara Lynch, Jamie Moffett, Makinlee Naffziger, Molly O’Connor, Danielle Olsen, Megan Olsen, Kyle Olson, Peter Rehberger, Olivia Smith
Livingston: Brayton Holmes
Manhattan: Madeline Visser
Sheridan: Jorien Verhow
Three Forks: Traci Johnston
West Yellowstone: Clare Daley
