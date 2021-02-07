Erin McKinney, of Bozeman, earned academic distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington.
Liberty Sheckleton, of Bozeman, earned academic distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington.
Danielle Beatty, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Mercy College in Des Moines, Iowa.
Morgan Sobek, of Bozeman, Montana, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Students named to the University of Montana Fall Semester 2020 Dean’s List and President’s 4.0 List, Missoula Montana.
Belgrade: Zachary Hockenberry, Kiah Hohenstein, Jacqueline Olexa, Evan Ulrichs
Big Timber: Alix Bolinger-Perret, Daisy Coyne
Bozeman: Cordell Appel, Audrey Argenbright, Briane Batey, Kristopher Brown, Alex Carey, Elaine Chandler, Cooper Craig, Luke Cusomato, Hayden Diffendaffer, Catherine Edwards, Meghan FatourosColter Flanagan, Delaney Galloup, Alison Garnsey, Ryan Garnsey, Nichole Hanning, Cullen Henley, Emma Hinds, Justin Hotaling, Rose Karlsen, Joseph Kelly, Chloe Loeffelholz, Ruby Loeffelholz, E. May, Bella Parks, Isabelle Pearson, Kammi Pilat, Lucille Rath, Augusta Reinhart, Kathryn Ross. Alexa Runnion, Thor Skjelver, Emily Stenberg, Grace Tallman, Kellie Van Kirk, Teresa Vick, Hazel Videon, Svea Wigert, Elizabeth Wrzesinski, Haley Yarborough
Ennis: Amanda Kimmey, Kelly Thom
Gallatin Gateway: Aidan Morton
Gardiner: Kersey Blackford, Cody Carlson
Livingston: Brylea Beye, Sonia Bornemann, Emma Funk, Jonathan Gauthier, Elizabeth Hewey, Murphy Polsak, Jaia Wagman
Manhattan: Victoria Bloomgren, Mikayla Kreitinge, J. Stevenson
Sheridan: Abigail Keller
Three Forks: Madison Rauser, Nikki Zambon
Whitehall: Lilly Center, Katelyn Smith
