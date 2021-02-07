Support Local Journalism


Erin McKinney, of Bozeman, earned academic distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington.

Liberty Sheckleton, of Bozeman, earned academic distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington.

Danielle Beatty, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Mercy College in Des Moines, Iowa.

Morgan Sobek, of Bozeman, Montana, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.

Students named to the University of Montana Fall Semester 2020 Dean’s List and President’s 4.0 List, Missoula Montana.

Belgrade: Zachary Hockenberry, Kiah Hohenstein, Jacqueline Olexa, Evan Ulrichs

Big Timber: Alix Bolinger-Perret, Daisy Coyne

Bozeman: Cordell Appel, Audrey Argenbright, Briane Batey, Kristopher Brown, Alex Carey, Elaine Chandler, Cooper Craig, Luke Cusomato, Hayden Diffendaffer, Catherine Edwards, Meghan FatourosColter Flanagan, Delaney Galloup, Alison Garnsey, Ryan Garnsey, Nichole Hanning, Cullen Henley, Emma Hinds, Justin Hotaling, Rose Karlsen, Joseph Kelly, Chloe Loeffelholz, Ruby Loeffelholz, E. May, Bella Parks, Isabelle Pearson, Kammi Pilat, Lucille Rath, Augusta Reinhart, Kathryn Ross. Alexa Runnion, Thor Skjelver, Emily Stenberg, Grace Tallman, Kellie Van Kirk, Teresa Vick, Hazel Videon, Svea Wigert, Elizabeth Wrzesinski, Haley Yarborough

Ennis: Amanda Kimmey, Kelly Thom

Gallatin Gateway: Aidan Morton

Gardiner: Kersey Blackford, Cody Carlson

Livingston: Brylea Beye, Sonia Bornemann, Emma Funk, Jonathan Gauthier, Elizabeth Hewey, Murphy Polsak, Jaia Wagman

Manhattan: Victoria Bloomgren, Mikayla Kreitinge, J. Stevenson

Sheridan: Abigail Keller

Three Forks: Madison Rauser, Nikki Zambon

Whitehall: Lilly Center, Katelyn Smith

