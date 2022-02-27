Support Local Journalism


Mary Shockley, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi.

Katelyn Belzer, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

