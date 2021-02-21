Sadie Elizabeth Cathey, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln Nebraska.
Thomas David Hope, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln Nebraska.
Sampsun Allen Martenson, of Manhattan, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln Nebraska.
Charles Wilson, of Bozeman, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Biological Systems Engineering, Biological Systems Engineering degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin.
Fawaz Alsaidi, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Massachusetts.
Erin Shenk, of Belgrade, has been named to the Dean’s List for fall 2020 at University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut.
Keegan Mulhill, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, Oregon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.