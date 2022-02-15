Subscribe
Thomas David Hope, of Bozeman, has been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Sawyer James Degen, of Belgrade, have graduated fall 2021 from North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota
Kenna Briann Solberg, of Bozeman, have graduated fall 2021 from North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota.
Julien Harris, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois.
Bob Ranalli, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts.
Connery Ritter, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.
