Lisa Becker-Schmall, of Bozeman, has graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy from University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.
Julien Harris, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois.
Madison Sheila Appert, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Minnesota, Crookston Minnesota.
Kendra Gilbertson, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Minnesota, Crookston Minnesota.
Elizabeth Gilbertson, of Belgrade, was named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2020 at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Vanessa Van Besien, of Bozeman, has graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2020, in Durham, New Hampshire.
Sayler Tatom, of Gallatin Gateway, was named to the Presidents List for the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Abdullah Y KH SH M Alasfar, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
