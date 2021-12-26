Students, Sunday, December 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kingston Perry, of Bozeman, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction from the Colgate University Class of 2022 in Hamilton, New York.Jack Kelly, of Big Sky, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence from the Colgate University Class of 2023, in Hamilton, New York. Benjamin Morrison, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spring Colgate University Class Dean Bozeman Education New York Jack Kelly Hamilton Recommended for you