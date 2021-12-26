Support Local Journalism


Kingston Perry, of Bozeman, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction from the Colgate University Class of 2022 in Hamilton, New York.

Jack Kelly, of Big Sky, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence from the Colgate University Class of 2023, in Hamilton, New York.

Benjamin Morrison, of Bozeman, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

