Ivan Sobek, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester, Nashville, Tennessee.
Oliver Cole, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester, Nashville, Tennessee.
Meghan Krause, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester, Nashville, Tennessee.
John Dungan, of Bozeman, was named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester, Nashville, Tennessee.
Benjamin Morrison, of Bozeman, was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ fall 2020 Dean’s List, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Lauren Breanne Luther, of Bozeman, was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2020 Dean’s List Honor Roll, Oxford, Mississippi.
