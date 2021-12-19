Support Local Journalism


Alexa Runnion, of Bozeman, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Montana.

Rhys Price, of Bozeman, was named to the Fall Semester 2021 Honors List at Pomfret School, Pomfret, Connecticut.

Rene’ Henninger, of Bozeman, has been named to the Fall Semester 2021 Dean’s List at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wisconsin.

