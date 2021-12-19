Students, Sunday, December 19, 2021 Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alexa Runnion, of Bozeman, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Montana.Rhys Price, of Bozeman, was named to the Fall Semester 2021 Honors List at Pomfret School, Pomfret, Connecticut. Rene’ Henninger, of Bozeman, has been named to the Fall Semester 2021 Dean’s List at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wisconsin. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Phi Bozeman School Education Kappa Pomfret School Honors List Dean's List Fall Semester Recommended for you