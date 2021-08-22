Students, Sunday, August 22, 2021 Aug 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keegan Mulhill, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring term at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon. Lexis Laird, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman La Grande Eastern Oregon University Education University Laird Dean's List Oregon Keegan Mulhill Recommended for you