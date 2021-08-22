Support Local Journalism


Keegan Mulhill, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring term at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon.

Lexis Laird, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon.

