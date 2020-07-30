Jennifer Carruth, of Bozeman, graduated with a Master of Social Work from Widener's School of Human Service Professions, Chester, Pennsylvania.
Aidan Ferrin, of Bozeman, grade 12, was named a distinguished scholar during the spring term at Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.
Dominic Altamura, of Bozeman, has been named to Colorado College's 2019-20 Dean's List, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Liza Roe, of Bozeman, has been named to Colorado College's 2019-20 Dean's List, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Lorea Zabaleta, of Bozeman, has been named to Colorado College's 2019-20 Dean's List, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jules Olliff, of Bozeman, has been named to Colorado College's 2019-20 Dean's List, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Tanner Kap Jahner, of Bozeman, has been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Brianna Payne, of Bozeman, received a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction, from Western Governors University (WGU).
Bridgette Berkeley, of Bozeman, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing from Western Governors University (WGU).
Scott Myers, of Bozeman, received a Bachelor of Science, Marketing Management, from Western Governors University (WGU).
Shad James, of Bozeman, received a Bachelor of Arts, Science (5-12, Bio), from Western Governors University (WGU).
