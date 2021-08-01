Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Grace Jondal, of Bozeman, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, with a Bachelor of Science-Pharmacology and Toxicology, Pharmacology and Toxicology in Madison, Wisconsin.

Shane Gibson, of Livingston, was named to the Dean’s lists for the spring 2021 semester at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you