Adam Huse, a 2015 graduate of Bozeman High School and son of Brad Huse, is the recipient of the Student Excellence Awards, Montana State University-Northern in Havre, MT. The Student Excellence Award is the highest honor that a student can receive.
Keegan Mulhill, of Bozeman, was named to the winter 2020 dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, Oregon.
Robert Simpson, of Bozeman, was named to the winter 2020 dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, Oregon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.