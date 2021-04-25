Students who excel in community service and leadership will be honored next week during Montana State University’s 98th annual Day of Student Recognition:
Paige Hanger, Lawrence Hiller Scholarship
Ellie Jackson, Outstanding Leader of the Year, Christy Foundation Scholarship and Septemviri
Callista Schoettmer, Roland R. Renne Award
Max Yates, Max Worthington Service Award
Melissa Horman, of Bozeman, was named to the Honor Roll for Winter Quarter 2021 at Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington.
Graduates at the 2021 University of Mary’s 60th Commencement, Bismarck, North Dakota:
Nicole Schladetsch, of Belgrade, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science
Grady Blewett, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science
Shawn Melland, of Bozeman graduated with a Bachelor of Univ Studies.
Christian Murray, of Bozeman graduated with a Master of Science.
Ashlen Nelson, of Bozeman, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing.
