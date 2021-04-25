Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Students who excel in community service and leadership will be honored next week during Montana State University’s 98th annual Day of Student Recognition:

Bozeman

Paige Hanger, Lawrence Hiller Scholarship

Ellie Jackson, Outstanding Leader of the Year, Christy Foundation Scholarship and Septemviri

Callista Schoettmer, Roland R. Renne Award

Max Yates, Max Worthington Service Award

Melissa Horman, of Bozeman, was named to the Honor Roll for Winter Quarter 2021 at Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington.

Graduates at the 2021 University of Mary’s 60th Commencement, Bismarck, North Dakota:

Nicole Schladetsch, of Belgrade, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science

Grady Blewett, of Bozeman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science

Shawn Melland, of Bozeman graduated with a Bachelor of Univ Studies.

Christian Murray, of Bozeman graduated with a Master of Science.

Ashlen Nelson, of Bozeman, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you