Benjamin Bates, of Bozeman, graduated with a/an Business Administration BBA from Boise State University, Boise, Idaho.
Montana Graduates of Carroll College
Belgrade:
Emma Lawver, Nursing
Bozeman:
Josephine D’Agostino, Nursing
Palmer Moylan, Biology
Aidan Ferrin, of Bozeman, grade 12, was named a distinguished scholar during the winter term at Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.
Maddison Korthas, of Belgrade, received a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences at University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Ashley Cook, of Bozeman, has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Crystal Skinner, of Bozeman, has earned a Master of Science, Nursing — Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN) degree, from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Heather Brandt, of Bozeman, has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree, from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.
