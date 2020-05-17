Support Local Journalism


Benjamin Bates, of Bozeman, graduated with a/an Business Administration BBA from Boise State University, Boise, Idaho.

Montana Graduates of Carroll College

Belgrade:

Emma Lawver, Nursing

Bozeman:

Josephine D’Agostino, Nursing

Palmer Moylan, Biology

Aidan Ferrin, of Bozeman, grade 12, was named a distinguished scholar during the winter term at Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

Maddison Korthas, of Belgrade, received a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences at University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ashley Cook, of Bozeman, has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Crystal Skinner, of Bozeman, has earned a Master of Science, Nursing — Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN) degree, from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heather Brandt, of Bozeman, has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree, from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.

