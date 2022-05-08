The following list includes candidates for degrees at Montana State University’s 136th commencement ceremonies, which are set for 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13.
The university expects approximately 2,253 candidates for degrees, including 1,813 undergraduate students, 337 master’s students and 103 doctoral students, according to MSU Office of the Registrar. In addition, 209 undergraduate students who will graduate in the summer and 182 Gallatin College MSU students will be eligible to participate in spring commencement ceremonies.
A list of candidates for graduation follows, organized by college and degree level. An asterisk (*) follows the last name of undergraduates graduating with honors. Those graduating with the highest honors are designated by two asterisks (**). Graduates of the Honors College are designated by a †. Students expected to graduate this summer are designated by (Su). Graduate Award recipients are designated by a ‡.
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Doctor of Philosophy in Ecology and Environmental Sciences
Justin David Gay, Paul Briggs Hegedus
Doctor of Philosophy in Immunology and Infectious Diseases
James Patrick Cwick
Doctor of Philosophy in Microbiology and Immunology
Jennifer G. Dankoff, Brian Alexander Pettygrove
Doctor of Philosophy in Neuroscience
Jonas Leonard Mulder-Rosi
Master of Science in Agricultural Education
Kimberly Rachael Woodring
Master of Science in Animal and Range Sciences
Nathaniel Paul Haygood, Tyrell Phillip McClain, Makae Nack
Master of Science in Applied Economics
Ian A. Callen, Anthony M. Clark, Conner J. McCollum, Ridge Walter Peterson, Will Robinson, Hannah Rose Wing
Master of Science in Entomology
Laissa Cavallini dos Santos, Clare Mikaela Dittemore, John Paul Kole
Master of Science in Land Rehabilitation
Molly C. Haviland
Master of Science in Land Resources and Environmental Sciences
Anna Christina Anderson, Kaleb Wade Baber ‡, Shaelyn Joy Bauer, Jennifer M. Becker, Elizabeth N. Blauwiekel, Kevin Louis Casula, Karli M. Cich, Monica Rosemarie Coe, Christianne Fisher, Simon Isaac Fordyce ‡, Katerina N. Lozano, Melissa Ann Petrich, Helena Marie Wilson, Jessica Elaine Yates
Master of Science in Microbiology and Immunology
Lila Kay Bull Chief, Trenton John Bushmaker, Trisheena D. Kills Pretty Enemy, Joseph Edward Nichols, Emily F. Robinson
Master of Science in Plant Science
Paul V. Lorenzo, Katherine Miller, Yi Zhou
Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business
Katelin Kimberly Aisenbrey*, Cassandra May Beene**, Caleb Shane Berquist*, Zane Mckinley Bowey, Erin Jolene Brush**, Sierra Lynne Butler, Jada Kay Louise Goettlich*, Josephine Cheney Hammond*, Eva Haley Hathcox*, Kyle Jerome Haughian, Sarah Jean Kiser*, Cole Landon Morrison**, Katherine Rachel Smith, Zachary Michael Stoltz*, Sierra Michelle Swank**, Ethan Patrick Turner, Cole Patrick Ciuffini Williams, Kyla Lee Wright
Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education
Kyla Irene Andres**, Cody Ray Barnes**, Meghan L. Bruner*, Josephine Belle Doolittle*, Abigail Norlene Dunn*, Sydney Brooke Knox, Kelsey Marie Kraft**, Max James Martin**, Devin Jay McClayland, Isaac Mikhel Sponheim**, Saralyn Kate Standley*, Knoll Douglas Williams, Cameron Lyle Wolenetz*
Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
Jacob Wyatt Agar, Brietta Jewell Boyce*, Ashley N. Brinkley*, Garrett Paul Bromenshenk, April Sue Davis, Cassidy Jacqueline DeVries, Brittany Christine Dunaway, Evan E. Eggebrecht, Haelee M. Essebaggers*, Kendall Shawn Fedore**, Sarah Nicole Frommelt Su, Bailey Josephine Funk*, Natalee Susannah Glanville*, Easton B. Hatfield, Janessa Ann Kluth**, Brittany Rachelle Locke, Jillian M. Overmyer**, Jeremiah J. Peterson, Carlie Marie Raucher*, Naomi Monet Redfield, Kate Mackenzie Rehm*, Katrina Julia Schlagel, Savannah Sage Schneider*, Hayden L. Thomas*
Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology
Luca Jay Delis, Shae Morgan Milne**, Jackson Murphy Schwab*, Chase Nicholas Skelton
Bachelor of Science in Cell Biology and Neuroscience
Abigail Marie Ator*, Jaedyn Taylor Birchmier*, Bradford Lee Burns**†, Collin Lee Dalrymple*†, Alyssa Ann Dennis, DeLayne Adriana Doucette*, Hali Danielle Ehresmann**, Jonathyn-Blaine Isaiah Elliott**, Gavin Burdick Faulkner*, Aidan Teague FitzGerald, Taylor E. Griffin*, Madysen Marie Gromer**†, Kayla Marie Haffner*†, Benjamin Andrew Hunthausen**, Zachary Vincent Hurt**†, Ellie Hope Jackson**†, Colton Cade Klaudt, Daniel Joseph Koehler*, Quinn Montgomery Krause**†, Pushya Rupavatharam Krishna**†, Benjamin Emmett LaBeau**†, Bernard Michael Lacey**, Kanoe Christine Lyons**†, Mikayla Katherine May**†, Ayse Christina Mehmke*, Caden J. Messer**, Alessandra Soraya Miller**†, Kyle William Mulcahy*, Julie Anne Patrick*, Erin N. Peck**, Trevor Blake Phelps**, Hannah Riley Provan*, Madison Rose Randak**†, Sophia Brooke Randak**†, Rebecca A. Reeder**, Racey Blake Reynolds*, Gabrielle N. Rizzo*, Taylor Marie Rukes*, Dylan Thomas Sandbak**, Clyde Dalton Schulein**†, David J. Strandberg*, Kaylee Ann Starbird*†, Mahlet Misiker Stirling, Alex Reeves Thuesen*, Faina Natalie Toole**, Ruth Trueman, Ivey Nolia Trulove, Claire Jean Turner, Eliana M. Wagner**, Alexa Michelle Wrigg**†, Claire M. Zuetell**†
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Horticulture
Douglas Owen Andersen Jr., Esben Dedrickson-Tandy**, Nathan L. Griffith*, Julia Anne Marzol**, Richard Keith Sadleir
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences
Jade Racquel Berghoff*, Erin Nicole Bjorklund**†, Madeline Grace Bunce*, John Jacob Comeau, Michael G. Coppola*, Nicole Anne Ellis**, Daniel H. Flavin, Matthew Glendining*, Matthew Paul Hickey**†, Preston Jay, Hadley Holmgren, Mickayla Q. Johnson**†, Joseph Patrick Kane*, Ryan Matthew LePrell*, Lauren Ann Pierson**†, Elise Irene Reynaud**, Lyra Anne Reynolds**†, Meghan Marie Robinson**†, Josephine A. Rodrigue**, Susanna Julie Walsh**, Melissa Ann Widas**†, Hetta Rose Williams, Gregory Stephen Wilson, Grace Catherine Wynne**
Bachelor of Science in Microbiology
Klara Aspelin*, Rachel Noreen Balko*, Sarah Elizabeth Bean**†, Amber Lynn Berry, Emma Frances Borrmann*, Sierra Brown*, Erin Buhler**, Clarice Marie Burger*, Owen Scott Burroughs**†, Magdalin Rose Cummins, Katharyn Grace Dolan, Hannah H. Dreesbach**†, Daniel John Enseleit*, Morgan Elise Fraley*, Colleen Marie Gammel*, Coleman John Good*, Marina Nicole Gray*†, Dale Marie Hansen**†, Hannah Marie Hicks* Kelsay Grace Jensen, Katie M. Kauer, Lucas Carpenter Kearns** Su, Conner Thomas Killeen**, Skylee Marie Laser*, Emma Nicole Lauchner**, Lindsay Marie Lee*, Grace Ellen Lloyd, Riley J. Magrogan**†, Daniel Edward McGee Jr*†, Veronica Rose Muha*, Gayathri Murali**, Thomas James Musselwhite*, Niklaus Carl Neumann*, Audrey Ann Newby, Abigale Bride O'Boyle, Rita M. Park, Katherine Mackenzie Poore*, Savanna Lee Rucker*, Amanda Leigh Ruckey*, Laura Elizabeth Schulz*, Sage Fuller Aronson Stevens*†, Uve Irena Strautmanis**†, Bridget R. Thor*, Sydney Marie Torrey*, Megan Rae Udeck*, Connor William Upton Su, Hannah Ruth Wheeler**, Heather Marie Wilson**, Jaden Alan John Woeppel
Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources and Rangeland Ecology
Hunter Blake Hamel, Colby Lee Hammack, Zackery Jacob Jensen, Jack Robert Little**, Kasydi Rai Lucas, Conor Joseph McNamara, Christopher Thomas Norem
Bachelor of Science in Plant Science
Franklin Clark Alongi**†, Thomas W. Brown**, Zachary Francis Drabbs*, Tristan J. Hoyer**, Karrington Dawn Kjos*, Devon John Miller**, Madison Clio Wiegand**
Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Food and Bioenergy Systems
Braedon Christopher Lineman, Anna Christine McKee*, Anna Louise Parreira**†
Bachelor of Science in Technology Education
Samantha Lee Riebling*, Jacob Christopher Skundrich**
COLLEGE OF ARTS AND ARCHITECTURE
Master of Architecture
Nicole Boteilho, Korry James Broderick, Braden Heidbrink, Nicholas Alden Joscelyn, Makayla Arin Murphy, Malinda A. Sturtz, Ian Stanley Tanninen
Master of Arts in Art History
Ash Aurora Edwards
Master of Fine Arts in Art
Thomas John Pomarico, Heather Marie Schroeder, Angela Jean Yonke
Master of Fine Arts in Science and Natural History Filmmaking
Joshua Dinner, Dana Larson
Bachelor of Arts in Art
Rebecca Anneliese Bergman**, Taylyn Myhre Dukart**, Adam Ward Fuller, Jennifer Marie Johnsen**, Anna Persis Johnson*, Ian J. Patrick, Hailey Joy Vidmar**
Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Design
Luke Manuel Anhorn*, John Robert Carson, Sadie J. Collins*, Danae Lee Filpula Ankney**, Grant Michael Fink*, Morgan Marie Fowler*, Michael Hunter Goldstrom**, Cole William Hasquet*, David E. Connor Hasse*, Emily Rose Hess**, Kendal Reid Johnson, Darya Rae Lester*, Zane Everett Long*, Matthew Mamich*, Madeline Kathleen May**, Josie Katherine O'Meara**, Tessa McKean Park**, Ian J. Patrick, Ian Arthur Phillips, Madilynn Renee Quinn**, Jillian Nicole Reddick*, Royce Whitney Rheinschild**, Brynn Annmarie Roberson*, Rebecca Annalee Savage*, Heather Marie Schaffnit**, Caroline M. Stahl**†, Arielle Delanie Tommerup*, Erin Marie Trohkimoinen**, Wesley James Ulrich*, Gunnar Chase Vega
Bachelor of Arts in Film and Photography
Zachary Martin Begler*, Carson William Bolt, Frances Grace Browne, Erin Jolene Brush**, Taylor Leo Burlage*, Skye Bella Chappell Lindsay*, Michael Close, Connor Michael Flesch*, Mariah Elyse Goodman**, Dani Mackenzie Hatfield**†, Noah C. Hense*, Austin John Stewart Hobbs, Jack Brendan Hueser*, Karsten Richard Kleiner, Jake R. Marston*, Caden Scott McCullough*, Parker Douglas Milbrath, Ashley Elizabeth Moore**, Trevor Lee Mork*, Cheyenne Rae O’Donnell*, Charles M. Parrott*, Samuel P. Pfeiffer*, Chandler James Pippin**, Sierra Leone Real Bird, Sienna Marie Riley, Ty H. Roadifer*, Lucy Marie Rosenthal, Audrey Anna Schied**, Katherine Elizabeth Somerby**, Isabelle Ryan Thomas**, Tate Tomeo Lee Tominaga, December Lovering Touhey*, Izaiha Colin Veasey*, Liam Maxwell Vodehnal, Emily Anne Weber**
Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Elsa Marie Wintersteen**†
Bachelor of Arts in Music
Jenaya Lynn Burns*, Caleb James Carr*, Laura Detrick**, Ashlyn M. Varga**, Lara KayWeisenburg**
Bachelor of Arts in Music Education
Mary Rose Grothaus**, Jeremy Shanok
Bachelor of Arts in Music Technology
Benn Thomas Busalacchi, Justen Richard Carlson**, Mary Katherine Cherry, Cole Gwin Chesley**, Cooper Patrick Converse**, Mark William Dorcak**, Mason Thomas Elkin*, Treyson Christopher Fiore*, Mary Rose Grothaus**, Jessica Ann Heldt, Sultan Luis Alberto Herrnandez*, Noah Hamilton Johnson**, Trace Dana Ketterling** Alexander Marcus Pickel
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art
Mia Elsie Alexson**, Aimee Jo Balcerzak, Abigail R. Bergemann**, Erik Henry Biesterfeldt, Sarah Jane Budeski**†, Esben Dedrickson-Tandy**, Jackson Tyler Dominguez*, Kira Margery Emborg*, Annie Lena Franz**, Tessa M. Graham*, Jonathan Austin Haberman**, James Alan Hubbell**, Elizabeth Carolyn Jones**, Thea Avery Quinn Keene**†, Brooke Lynn Larson**, Piper Ferne Lasota* Kalli Marie Lawrence* Cailey Marie Lennehan*, Zoe Elizabeth Livran*, Skylar Colleen Marie Lofing**, Madison Faye Lombardi*, Nicholas Anthony Manship**, Angelica Nina Marcus, Chelsea Kate May**, Katie Noelle O'Malley*, Ellie Ozawa, Carlos Frederick Palmer, Cille Christine Patten*, Derek Gregory Perry*, Michael Piccolo*, Lawson Creede Pitre, Lauren Elyse Roach**, Olivia Marie Ross**, Tabor Finn Roulson**, Thomas, Dolan Schmidt*, Travis Gray Su Joshua, James Troy*, Maile Merritt Vale**, Grace Margaret Vejvoda*, Jennifer Hope Vermeer*, Hailey Joy Vidmar**, John Quinn Vincent*, Kali Rose Vine**
JAKE JABS COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Master of Professional Accountancy
Zachary Timothy Anders, Cole Daniel Ayers, Teagan Scott Barndt, Nicodemus James Berbos, John Joseph Stergar Elliott, Korey Fae Garibaldi, Adam Howard Hubley, Dylan Robert Krezelak, Megan Isabel Malmstrom, Daniel Scott Novasio, Angelina Philippova, Faith Alyssa Quinlisk ‡, Grayson Lee Smith, Derrick Anthony Stewart, Alexis Maire Thompson
Master of Science in Innovation and Management
Blake Robert Bostwick, Logan Elizabeth Bristol, Caitlin Doris Carmody, Alyssa M. Cereck, Jordan Lee Gibbs, Alexandra Jayne Hellenberg, Robert Quinlin Holland, Katherine Lee Holmes, Austin Jackson Hull, Lauren Blair Kemp, Linard Kindschi, Ahna Jaims Kreitinger, Kaitlin Rose Lane, Thomas Reed Maggiore, Kyle Murray, Quinn Marie Noonan, Emry Mac Olsztyn, Emilia Aleksandra Poradowski, Amanda Lee Spidell, Delaney Timber Stine, Clayton Owen Stirling, Bryan Allen Suchey, Kevin William Thomas, Zariah Rae Tolman, Evan A. Turner, Annie Grace Waldum
Bachelor of Science in Business
Ahmed Yousef Allehaibi, Callie Marie Allen, Ali Saleh A. Alshaikh, Shayna Janyll Armer**, Paul Kenrick Armitage*, Kyler Drew Ash, Ossie Jay Barton**, Sean Adrian Barton*, Casey Burnell Bauman*, Jenna Elizabeth Beckley*, Alexis Marie Bell, Steven R. Betts, Nicholas Daniel Bidegaray, Joseph M. Bone*, Henry Charles Bransford* Su, Jared M. Brenden, Alexander Snelling Brown, Madison Sage Brown**, John Wallace Brydon, Martha Grace Buenrostro*, Connor Evans Burke**, Maeve Joyce Burke, Anthony LeRoy Burnett*, Ryan Jacob Busch**, Cayley Brooke Bushong, Ronni Lynn Cady Su, Gordon-Robert Seth Carlisle**, Caleb James Carr*, Neal Alan Coberly, John Kenneth Coon*, Shannen Wade Courtney, Cantor Alan Coverdell, Ryan Gilliam Craig**, Clinton James Culbert, William Austin Cumley, Marisa Ann Curtin*, Emma R. Davidson**, Max D. Demarco, Solomon Phillip Dormaier, Winston Morgan Downing**, Kathleen Teresa Doyle, Serena Grace Dublois*, Parker Brayden Dyksterhouse*, Krista Danielle Ebbighausen**, Kayci Ross Edwards*, Francisco Elena Martín*, Adam Hamilton Elerick, Adam Dale Elletson, Annika Lee Erickson*, Dylan Michael Flack*, Colton D. Fletcher, Jacob Andrew Flynn, David Allen Fox, Gavin Michael Fox, Kendall Marie French, Ridge Lambert French* Su, Justin Robert Fruh*, Grace E. Garcia*, Joshua Albert Thomas Gardner Su, Katherine Isabella Gardner*, Hailey, Elizabeth Mae Garrison*, Dalton L. Giesbrecht, Charles Burton Gilmore**, Georgie Grace Gochis*, Austin J. Goodrich, Christopher William Goolsby**, Yelizaveta Veniaminovna Grubich*, Gabe Walter Gundlach*, Matthew Robert Haller, Luke Aaron Hatschbach**, Zachary W. Hauger, Jakob Thomas Hembroff, Jonathan Ray Henke*, Shane Russell Higgins, John Patrick Hinchey**†, Ronald Albert Horaney*, William Joseph Brewer Hunerlach Su, Isaiah Tanimola Ifanse, Isabelle Grace Ivankovich*, Ashton B. Jorgenson, Zachary Ahren Kauffman**, David James Keena, Peyton Marie Kimmel, Emma Rose Krebsbach*, Landon James Lees*, Aaron Sidney Lewis*, Dillon Leon Lewis, Madison Lee Lightfield*, Terrance Lee Limpy*, Preston Carlton Lloyd*, Bridger Thomas Lohman, Akash R. Lucht, Nikolas A. Lundgren, Annika Lynn Lundstrom*, Tanner Michael Lyle**, Phillip J. Melnarik**, Nathan Patrick Melnychuk, Blayne Nicole Meyer*, Carter Elizabeth Meyer*, Toby Daniel Milow, Grace P. Moloney*, John Michael Monahan, Joaquin Kyler Monterrosa**†, Oliver Victor Moon*, Keely Kathleen Morrison**, Mariah Orinne Moulton**, Jacob Thomas Mura, Megan Lillian Myers, Zachary James Nell, Andrea Janet Nelson**, Benjamin Peter Nelson, Riley Kristine Nielsen**†, Cameron M. Niven, Sheridan Royeal Oakes, Taylor Delgado Olson*, Kara Ray Orser, Dustin Ryan Parker*, Molly Louise Patten*, Sydney Jane Pearman, Jason Lloyd Pichette**, Erik James Pino, Grace Rose Pirrie*, Henry George Poole, James Robert Pope, Marian Shobita Rajamohan*†, Oscar Giovanni Ramos, Zach Stephen Redd, James Benedict Reilly Su, Twila Kamile Reovan*, Justin Conner Riekenberg, Kathryn Elizabeth Riggers**, Chase Michael Robecker, Enrique Robles* Su, Derek M. Rodell, Sofía Rodríguez Todd**, Hannah F. Rosanova*, Gunter Paul Roylance**†, Bryce Douglas Runckel, Travis Doane Russell, Cole Cooper Sain, Tomas P. Scariano*, Paytn Jade Schulz* Su, Anne Elise Schuster Su, James Bryant Scott V, Robert Vincent Shoemaker, Cole Parker Simons Su, Matthew Allen Simpson**, Cole Nicholas Smith*, Ivy Grace Southworth*, Kameron C. Speegle*, Joseph John Spence Su, Jorgen A. Stauffer**, Abby Grace Stevenson*, Kyle Russell Stone**†, Jordan Joseph Storey Su, Jacob Catron Streets-Ballinger, Tyler Mckinley Strnad, Rebecca Strobel**, Logan Kenyon Taylor**, John David Thompson**, Madison Anne Thompson*, Tate C. Thompson Su, Jordan Leigh Thronson**, Elizabeth Olga Tobias*, Decker Reid Trahan, Gabriel Thomas Tranel*, Kalysta Paige Tripp*, Konstantine Theodore Tsandes*, Ryan James Twardos, Jake William Ullman**, Tanner Robert VandenBos, Philip James Vaughan* Su, Colton William Vick*, Jacob R. Vickerman*, Seth Christian Vinger, Morgan Lexie Wertheimer**, Aubrey Grace Wilson*, Brooke Marie Wilson, Jad S. Wright, Dylan Michael Young, Hunter J. Young**, Abigail Lynn Zimmerman**
COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT
Doctor of Philosophy in Education
Shihua Chen Brazill, Monte Shane Meyerink, Quế Nguyệt Trần, Angela Hewitt Weikert
Doctor of Education in Adult and Higher Education
Barbara do Amaral
Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction
Corinne Thatcher Day, Mandy Lynn Wright
Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
Rana M. Real Bird-Amyotte, Matthew J. Keenan
Master of Arts in Teaching
Margaret Pamela Anderson, Ronni L. Anderson, Axel Reager Carlson, Zachary Scott Dorow, Dulcie Lane Ferguson-Belanger, Cassandra Dawn Fortenberry, Kolleen Rose Gustad, Maureen Kimberly Hoff, Tracey Michelle Jette, Wyatt J. Keegan, Abigail Grace Long, Madison Elizabeth Longwell, Amber Jean Murr, Anna Elise Prinkki, Emily Noelle Standley, Demi Shea Sullivan, Margaret Grace Sutton, Scout Taylor Sutton, Rhonda Michelle Voss
Master of Education in Adult and Higher Education
Jordan Christine Harler, Teri Lea McCormick, Twila Ernestine Miner, Austin Jackson Yapias
Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction
Jessica Amende, Shaunessy Kaitlin Bidwell, Jill M. Blazovich, Jay Michael Colombo, Hayley Nicole Conn, Rebecca Louise Forsyth, Debbie Ann Hogue, Rachel Michelle Meiers, Rena Wesley Reihmer Michaud, Ashley M. Pastelak-Milton, Daniel O. Short, Charlotte Anne Elizabeth Smith, Danielle Corinne Stoll, Jessica I. Sutherland, Blake Skyler Wiehe
Master of Education in Educational Leadership
Jamie Emelyn Brink, Elizabeth Ellen Conley, Mauri Lynn Elness, Alyssa Danielle Kaufman, Holly Marie Walker, Kimberly Ann Whitebull
Master of Education in School Counseling
Sarah Genevieve Griffin, Dana Page Janes, Bethany May Lindner, James George Rubin, Tavin Moria Stewart
Master of Science in Community Health
McKenna Gene Drevno
Master of Science in Counseling
Erica Blair, Jenna Coats, Klazina Annemaria Koopman Crawford, Kara Elizabeth Erickson, George Faegre, Claire Ingrid, Forsman, Katie Amber Graham, Julie May Grimm Lisk, Jessica Marie Hackett, Adam C Hellman, Alaina Holtquist, Madison Treylin Koterba, Maria Danelle Munro-Schuster, Tiffany Michelle Ocampo, Alexandria Eleanor Sacco
Master of Science in Dietetic Systems Leadership
Rachel Celeste Acchote, Alexis Rae Anderson, Kylie Elizabeth Baker, Emmalee Lillian Calvert, Kristina Marie Catalano, Elizabeth Marie Fullerton, Lauren Noelle Galush, Kristy Naomi Kenworthy, Allison LaRock, Abigail Tate LeCompte, Kandon Lee Lewis, Julia Christine Mortier, Sarah Jane Nordahl, Eric Joseph Powers, Emily Rae Preston
Master of Science in Exercise and Nutrition Sciences
Jackson Roy Brown, Bryant O'Leary, Dakota Paul Peart, Isaac Franco Rowland, Carla Ellen White, Stephanie Ann Xavier
Master of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences
Bethany Nichole Pulver Ringer
Master of Science in Family Financial Planning
Hannah V. Chawngte, Michael Douglas Cox, John Joseph Gross, Steven Mathew Latimer, Sean Michael McCormick, Kaitlyn Noel Morgan, Maddison Skyler Munger, Corey Allen Smith, Cesar Jesus Ulloa
Master of Science in Sustainable Food Systems
Alexandria Scott Moxley, Kimberly Scanlon
Bachelor of Science in Community Health
Taylor Pearl Andrews**, Alexandra Fay Carbo* Su, Paige Heather Chapman**, Kennedy R. Clark Su, Aurorra Cruz Dominguez, Isabelle Theodora Franklin**†, Autumn Hawke Freudenberg*, Ruby Marquette Hale, Jordan Elyse Higgins*†, Carly Ann Hill*, McKenna Nicole Johnson, Megan Claire Lindbloom**, Amy Eve Marie Miller**, Faith Alexandra Nichols*, Zoe Elisse Randall, Lily Lynn Rivers, Hammond Elizabeth Scott*, Jessica Louise Uithoven*, Emily Clare VanderVelde* Su,Pheona Grace Gould Wood*, Jessica Lynn Young
Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education and Child Services
Madilyne Jo Arneson Su, Audrey Claire Brady**, Ajah Crowther**, Xiomara Carolina Gaibor-Intriago, Jennie Sophia Gresham**, Samantha Jo Haight**, Delaney Elizabeth Kearns, Amber Jeanne LaCross*, Moorea Nicole Nowark, Joey Lynn Riebe**, Leeanna Kaylyn Schearer**, Amber Nicole Thurston**, Brooklyn Belle Vincent**
Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-8
Annabel Rae Agras, Brianna Marie Anderson**, Carley Rae Anderson*, Jarod Michael Anderson*, Grace Madeline Campbell*, Ciera Elise D'Alessandro**, Madeline Anne DeMarco**, Abigail Norlene Dunn*, Shania Pre Fagan**, Natalie C. Gates**, Madison Jade Miller**, Hayley Linda Hain*, Brittany Nichole Hall*, Katelyn Jean Hansen*, Sydney Rae Hawbaker**, Rachel Claire Hawsey**, Micah Marshall Holt-Seavy*, Michael William Hilary Hopfauf*, Sean P. Kaleva*, Collin Makai Kazmier**, Lauren Elizabeth Kesner**, Mackenzie Rae Ketchum**, Kelsey Marie Kraft**, Sarah Ellison McClain**, Abigail Meeds*, Hailey Joy Mills*, Haley Renee Milton*, Mika Renae Murphy**, Clarissa Ester Murray, Lilliana Maria Ortiz Perham*, Sarah Leilani Rice*, Samantha Rose Shamblin**, Ashley Larae Shenyer, Savannah, Baxter Love Willard**, Cadie Christine Williams**, Kyra Michele Willis*
Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition
Martin Robert Aldrich*, Lindsey Noel Anders*, Amanda Irene Anderson**†, Rachel Sonia Ariaz**, Zoey Nicole Atwood*, Allison Marie Baggot**, Britta Caroline Binde**, Genevieve Kate Devitt, Sydney Renae Dickinson*, Jennifer Elizabeth Didriksen*, Jayme Sue Trudy Dyc**, Andrew L. Harmon*, Emily Ryan Herring, Naomi Rae Johnson**, Sarah A. Johnson*, Madison Lane Knodel**, Kaitlyn Rose Kropatsch**, Jessica Anne Kudelski*, Taelyr Muriel Lieberg**, Madison Veronica Loucy*, Kiersten Marie Miller*, Kyra Willow Munson Su, Nicolette Taylor Paulus**†, Siri Ahnna Pederson**, Kathleen Diane Rolin*, Erica Marie Schell Su, Anabelle Grace Seybert**, Colleen Marie Shields**, Benjamin Richard Skinner*, Chloe Belle Wentland Su
Bachelor of Science in Health Enhancement K-12
Keaton Don Anderson, Chad Noble Kanow
Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance
Clayton A. Abrams*, Hattey Pauline Andersen, Finn M. Andersson**, Jace Thomas Aune*, Ashlyn T. Baird*, Olivia V. Bechtold*, Anna Lynn Billet, Noah Joseph Brennan, Cael Stewart Brockmeyer**, Noah D. Brooks*, Tyler Malachi Chouinard*, Jacinda Raylynn Cisneros, Bridger Travis Deaton* Su, Elle Marie Dyrdahl* Su, Griffin Daniel Fischer*, Payton M. Fortner*, Patrick Thomas Gould**, Emma Catherine Hagen*, Nichole Anamari Hamilton*, Brooke Nicole Hanson Su, Evin Margaret Haworth**, Carson Elizabeth Head*, Cameron Daniel Huntley, Riley Brooke Jarvis*, Lillith Chanel Kilmer, Cassidy Keiko Kiyabu**†, Kaitlyn Rose Kropatsch** Su, Kendall Lynn Larson**, Isabel Antonia Leos*, Siarra Lynn McDonald, Alayna Danielle McGuiness, Collin Patrick McGuyer** Su, Keli Marina Mezin*, Gabrielle Diane Mocchi*, Kayla Ann Montoya, Grace Frances Nelson**, McKendra Cecily O'Dore*, Andoni John Oakes, Derrick Shawn Olsen Su, Isabella Nicole Patterson*, Natalie Grace Perkins**, Zoe Mae Ratzlaff**, Jarrett William Nichols Richey*, Dane M. Rieger**, Zachery Edward Robison, Byron Tucker Rollins**, Abigail Marie Ross*†, Kayla Elaine Schmiedeke**, Mikayla Kristine Snyder*†, Carlee Anne Strasheim**, Shae Lee Swenson, Cheyenne A. Talley, Jordan Nicholas Tangeman **† Su, Augusta Jane VanDyke*, Katheryne Vilcapoma Romero, Brock Ryan Vosburgh**, Madison A. Wasson*, Seren Pearl Web*, Witt Patrick Williams**, Elizabeth Grace Yarnal**†
Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management
David Thomas Braun*, Sierra Nicole Brown* Su, Kayla Leigh Daily**, Greyson Rudie Downes*, Jocelyne Elise Goode, Carston M. Johnson, Jordyn Whytne Seibert*, Nicole Marie Young
Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Science
Becca Marie Bawden**, Allison Kay Broesder**, Elizabeth Shea Bruenger**, Madeline Margaret Centracchio Su, Jacey Mae Fillinger, Jesse G. Franc*, Olivia Marie Giono Su, Tabitha Marie Horton**, Kiana Elizabeth Jorata* Su, Jacey E. Lyon**, Madeline Emma Morgner, Olivia Johanna Poole*, Delaney Joy Pruiett Su, Juliana Sharanya Rajamohan*, Carley Kaye Ries**, Hayley Marie Ries**, Sarah Rordam** Su, Sara Wadsworth Weaver*
Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education
Megan Elizabeth Bonde*, Joshua Timothy Lee Crumpton, Julia Marie Grubb**, Mackenzie Lynn Knight, Graham Holland Owen Su, Tyler Benjamin Patrick, Kennedy Ashland Robbins, Emily Jane Scallen**, Jonathan James Sorensen**, Kyle Raymond Winkler**
Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Food and Bioenergy Systems
Dylan G. Halverson, Grace A. Nichols**
Life Scholars
Andrea Forester Falle, Jack David Milkovich
MARK AND ROBYN JONES COLLEGE OF NURSING
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Alison Grace Amy, Mary Rebecca Anderson, Sarah Marie Berg, Lindsay Rose Cantwell, Caitlyn MacKay Cayer ‡, Jeanne Randale Conner, Kellie A. Depuydt, McCall Leigh Elverum, Heidi Jo Freeborn, Jason Michael Gleason ‡, Michelle Marie Herron, Mikyong Hong, Breanna Noel Hudik, Jordan Mary Johnson, Christine Merette Lange, Allison Nicole Maricich, Christine Kelli Miller ‡ Caitlyn Ashley Patera, Alexandra Mae Potts, Airica Linne Rishavy, Shannon St. Onge Scally, Carly R. Sell, Christopher Scott Smith, Sara Elyse Stromberg, Melinda Marie Truesdell, Bowen Austin Stephen Trystianson, Huei-Ling Tsao, Kasthuri Udayakumar, Meghan Karen Upham, Nicole Morin Wing, Angela Kim Winter, Stephen Wurz,
Master of Nursing
Brooklyn Taylor Crape, Melissa Lynne Martini, Kayla Northrop, Joseph David Poole
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mary DuBose Allred*, Lauren Elizabeth Anderson** Su, Kassidi Jo Ashauer**, Sydney Marie Auld*, Jasmine Monique Austin** Su, Drew R. Bakker*, Kaley Lynne Bell**, Travis Michael Bennett Su, Elyse Marie Beranbaum**, Jacqueline Nicole Bird**, Jacob D. Boggess* Su, Lars Evan Bolster**, Heidi Frances Brelsford**, Tyler Jeffry Brockman*, Brianna, Patricia Bromgard** Su, Addie Joe Brown** Su, Kaitlyn Sue Brown**, Molly Conta Burghardt*, Caleigh Renae Carlson** Su, Mackenzie May Carlson**, Wyatt Aaron Casella** Su, Elisabeth Mary Cataluña*, Sydney Maggie Chase**, Tyra Nordberg Christopherson**, Jack Elliott Connolly*, Shannon Renee Cox** Su, Sydney Kathryn Rose Craig**, Taylor L. Crockford*, Shayne Michael Joseph Croft** Su, Brent Eric Crouse Su, Caroline B. Crouse**, Crystal Dawn DeCoteau, Kayli Michelle Desena*, Lillian Grace Diegel*, Saige Joanne Dorwart**, Danielle Lorraine Dubiel* Su, Jennifer Claire Walker* Su, Jessica Michele Ellingson** Su, Madilyn Eve Emter**, Gail M. Fassnacht**, Margaret Mary Fearon** Su, Kayla Lynn Fields**, Aryn McKinzie Fisher* Su, Mary Joan Fitzpatrick** Su, Rae Louise Fitzpatrick* Su, Sydne Lee Fletcher*, Amelia Alden Fogg** Su, Meghan Louise Franck**, Brittany Ann Frank**, Sarah Mae Franklin* Su, Bradley Eugene Fredericks** Su, Melissa R. Frogh* Su, Kellyn Elizabeth Fusfield** Su, Kristen Nicole Garcia** Su, Katie Anne Goodnough* Su, Jessica Ryan Granger**, Theodore Ryan Grosgebauer**, Caroline Elizabeth Gundersen**, Shelby Lynne Hanks**, Jasmine Rose Harper*, Laury Ruth Harris*, Rebecca Hartley* Su, Meghan Renee Haynes*, Thomas Heinbockel** Su, Delaney Rae Hendricks* Su, Britt Kathryn Henneford**, Nathan Eli Herring* Su, Alyssa Marie Hickman**, Brent Adam Hinchcliff**†, Colyne Hislop** Su, Renee Morley Hodgdon**, Emily Georgia-Leigh Hovland*, Jordan Leavell Huffman*, Mabel Andrews Inglis** Su, Ali Erin Ingram** Su, Lynnsey Lee Janes** Su, Clayton Wayne Jaques*, Jameson Ernest Jessup*, Anna Elizabeth Jobe** Su, Elaine Marie Kelly** Su, Danielle Elizabeth Kent Su, Emily Elizabeth Kilgore** Su, Elenie Ann King** Su, Madelyn Claire King**, Jada Michelle Knight**, Sophia Elizabeth Koessl*, Kristin Lantz** Su, Betsy Esther Larson Su, Brooke Elizabeth Lawry**, Nathan William Liechty** Su, Mariah A. Linse**, Kaci Brynn Lloyd**, Audrey Grace Lockling**, Katelynn Jane Lombard, Jessica L. Longstreth**, Samuel Shaw Lubov**, Claire Maxwell Mankins** Su, Trinity Irene Marquez* Su, Josefine M. Martin**, Jessica Rose Maynard †, Sarah Maynard*, Lindsay Linnae McDonald*, E. Marie McEachern**, Madison Taylor McFarland**, Faith Elizabeth McGehee**, Matthew J. McGuyer, Marjorie McMahon*, Rachel Dawn McMorris**, Erin Grace McVoy* Su, Lindsay N. McHugh** Su, Brian Merewitz* Su, Erika Brooke Meuli**, Makell Meyle**, Blake Peter Miller** Su, Kristina Dolores Mills** Su, Juliette Margaret Moore**†, Lauren Elizabeth Morris**, Kelly Michelle Mower, Madeline Grace Mueller** Su, Kaitlin Marie Mullowney**, Benjamin Jarrett Nalls*, Sarah Elizabeth O’Keefe** Su, Brianna Elizabeth Olson*, Charis Olivia Omohundro**†, Payton Christine Osen**, Gabrielle Raeann Pallo*, Aubree Elise Pauls**, Samantha Lynn Payne, Emily Rose Pesicka**, Hannah Kristina Peterson** Su, Alexandria Tristine Porter**, Paulina Harbison Power**, Rebel Rey Anne Spellman*, Kaeli Erica Pyles** Su, Kristina Meghan Rauscher*, Jacqueline Karen Rose Reier**, Brooke Elyse Richins*, Madison Jane Rohrer**, Morgan Rae Sanchez**, Sydnee Ellen Sather*, David Jacob Schmidt** Su, Kari Irene Schmidt* Su, Megan Marie Schwarzkoph**, Addison Marie Scott*, Bailey Sumner Scott* Su, Margaret Cady Shinn**, Emma Louise Shutt*, Phebe Anne Simmons** Su, Emma Nicole Simpson*, Allison Marie Smith Su, Christine Horner Smith* Su, Delaney Christine Smith**, Ellie Marie Smith**, Kiley Nicole Snow** Su, Stasha Nicole Sokolowski**, Olesia Soldyshev*, Farrahlean Yellowmule Springfield, Tiffany Elaine Stebbins* Su, Jamie Elizabeth Steers**, Allie Ann Steinbach**, Sydney Ann Stites** Su, Samuel J. Streeter**, Laura Evelyn Strom** Su, Rylee J. Studiner* Su, Haydn Mae Swarm**, Ayanna Kinsey Louise Syvrud** Jessica Elaine Syvrud**, Ericka D. Taylor*, Maxwell Spencer Tracy* Su, Paul Tho Tran** Su, Zoe Triplett* Su, Alyssa Rae Valdez* Su, Weston Van Buskirk Barter** Su, Emma Elaine Vernon**, Susanne Marie Vining** Su, Xela Mariana Viteri-Hardgrove** Su, Bethany Claire Walker**, Kathryn Lynn Waples**, Trent William Werner** Su, William Charles Whitworth Su, Madison Paige Wilken**, Hannah Nicole Williams**, Adam, Michael Wilson** Su, Rachael Bethany Wilson* Su, Serenity Rae Wolfe*, Carly Samantha Wood* Su, Alyssa Woodworth Beck**, Megan Darlene Wyckoff** Su, Jamie Logan Young* Su
NORM ASBJORNSON COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering
Arda Akyel, Peng Lei
Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science
Madhusudan Srinivasan, Lucia Williams ‡
Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering
Shahabeddin Zaregarizi ‡
Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial and Management Systems Engineering
Jubaer Ahmed
Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering
Christopher P. Donahue
Master of Engineering
Gregory Lewis Lowe, Mario Robert Simon
Master of Science in Civil Engineering
Gregory William Andriolo, Matthew Edward Flanagan, Pinar Gunyol, Elias Hendricks, Aaron Matthew Hunt, Madison Ann Liechty ‡, Shannon Muenchow, Junior Jose Vilcapoma
Master of Science in Computer Science
Matteo M Björnsson, Payton Rae Harrison, Michael Anthony Marler, Bradley Allen McCoy, Md Asaduzzaman Noor, Kyle Logan Webster
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering
Justin Patrick Williams
Master of Science in Industrial and Management Systems Engineering
Mikayla Bronec, Noah Garett Jakovac, Paige Marie Lund, Amber Drew Nabity
Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Charlotte Katherine Berg, Michael Alan Dvorsak, Noah Michael Loomis, Maranda Leigh Meyer, Ugochukwu T. Onuoha
Master of Science in Optics and Photonics
Matthew A. Goodman, Cole Hammond, Jaime Branson Neeley, Heather Rose Shaffer, Erica Venkatesulu
Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science
Max Louis Carr, Faith E.G. Nelson, Alyssa Kristine Newhart**, Patrick Francis O'Connor*
Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering
Handenur Arpali, Giray Elmali* Su, Nermin Dila Kayaoglu Su, Atahan Kilinc, Arman Mutlak, Hakan Oz, Altan Berdan Tandogan, Barkin Baris Yayalar
Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering
Noah Lawrence Adams*, Austin Wayne Ash**, Bennet Cooper Bayliss*, Isabelle Sabrina Cuthbertson*†, Martina Le Du, Isabel Susan Durrie-Vierling*, Rachel Marie Elander**†, Charles James Holcomb**†, Samantha Ann Kelderman**†, Matthew James Magoon**†, Eric Ivan Merkel**, Alyson Cecilia Welch**†, Amanda Grace Wilkins*, Mikayla B. Zakrzewski*
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Zayd Ahmed Al-Kaisy, Hassan Fathi Al Ashoor, Abd Al-Hady Adel Jasem Alkhalefa, Abdullah Fahad Alsubaiei Su, Catherine Rose Bauer*, Olivia Rachel Bauman*†, Grace Ann Beck*, Shaun Thomas Brodie*, Bodhin Anton Brown*, Matthew Ryan Carroll**†, Abigail Rose Conley*, Jack Anthony Corno, Kyle Allen Crater**, Isabelle Sabrina Cuthbertson*†, Theodore Buren Danielson*†, Martina L. Du, Isabel Susan Durrie-Vierling*, Rachel Marie Elander**†, Brett Matthew Fennie, Jacob Alan Fenton**, Tyler James Flowers*, Michael Laurence Ghigleri, Turner Douglas Gordon*, Frances Margaret Graham*, Celestia Kay Hammond**†, Charles James Holcomb**†, Riley Catherine Jaquith, Haydn A. Johnson, Brigid Madden Johnston*†, Nermin Dila Kayaoglu, Keith William Keggi, Samantha Ann Kelderman**†, Margaret Ann Kerr**, Atahan Kilinc, Sage Ann-Marie Kohr**, Kayla Elizabeth Kozisek**†, Conor S. Leahy*, Hayden Keith Linderman**, Cooper Amelia McCleery*, Eric Ivan Merkel**†, Jacob Ryan Michaletz**†, Kordell Jacob Miller, Matthew Karl Miller**, Jack Kinzer Murphy, Hakan Oz, Dominic Joseph Pisaneschi**†, Lauren Katherine Guthrie Potyk**†, Kailyn Renee Quinn**, Elliott Dean Scheumann*, Ian Sickafoose*, Madison Nicole Simons*†, Hannah Marceil Simpson**, David Patrick Skerritt*, Lauren Elizabeth Stanford**, Samuel John Stortz*, Kylie Grace Sumpter**, Altan Berdan Tandogan, Jesse Michael Thomas, Paige Elizabeth Thomas*, Matthew Allen Thompson**†, Katelyn Marie Treese*, Carissa Mylene Vasquez*, Gracelyn Teagan Ward**, Jacob David Wheeling Su, Sophia Kathryn Wickhorst* Su, Barkin Baris Yayalar, Mikayla B. Zakrzewski*, Marcos Murga Zelver**
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Jake Taylor Artis*, John Michael Becker, Alexandria Lynn Betzwiser, Isaac G.J. Burdick*, Zachary Josiah Casey, Alper Berkay Celik, Jianna Grace Clinton, Cash Daniel Cota**, Eyup Hasan Durmaz Su, Max Edmundson*, Cankat Ergen, Benjamin J. Ericson*, Libby L. Fremont, Quinn Robert Gianarelli, Madison Maureen Haagenson, Zachary J. Hartman**, John Robert Jensen, Clint E. Judisch*, Macy Kae Kirkaldie**, Halil Kurtoglu, Mason William Lane, Keeghan Jeffrey Lauver, Sean Robert McSherry*, Kenneth Stewart Meyer*, Brysen James Mitchell**, Abigail Faith Murray**†, Eamon James O'Grady*, Cole Vaughn Oshiro-Leavitt**, Madeline Rose Pernat**†, Andrew Robin Peterson*, Matthew Ethan Ronder*, Rachel Ann Schubert*, Connor Allen Scoles*, Donald Ryan Skramovsky, Kelsey Ann Soltis*, Bryson Robert Stermitz, Kallie Nicole Tougas Su, Hunter Reynold Tripple*, Brock A. Winegar
Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering
Dawson Xavier Bancroft**†, Benjamin Tyler Bega, Lillian Anne Bentley*, Gregory Thomas Bonner, Bennett Aaron Christenson**, Weston P. Danley**, Thomas Matthew Jergeson**, Benjamin James Kiehn**†, Tyler Davis Kitch**, Ethan Fitzgerald Looney*, Eric William Martin**, Randall L. Martin**, David James Taylor**†, Ronnel Gamboa Walton**, Jaiden Whyte Westover*
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Joshua Kenneth Anderson**, Isabelle Joy Bennet**, Constance McKeague Bernard**†, Emilia May Bourgeois*, Jada Miah Bryant*, Muzhou Chen*, Jacob Ashenzo Connelly**, Kajia Melody Coziahr**, Malcolm Patrick Cusack*, Christopher S. Danielson, Alonso Daniel Darias**, Tannon John Dukart**, Nicholas Earl Dzomba*†,Natalia Grace, Venables Eigner**†, Peyton G. Ellis, Ryan Tyler Shore FitzSimmons*, Cody Jason Flynn*, Caden Edward Fong**, Kaylee Ann Fong**, Jay Glenn Forbes, Maria Catherine Gallivan**, Philip Joachim Gehde*, Logan Samuel Gilder, Matthew Clayton Gotta, Caleb Wesley Hayes**, Hunter Robert Hayward, Michael Owen Heidal*, Christian Jacob Hess**, Benjamin Alex Holmgren**†, Abigail Brady Hustis**, Alexander Madison Johnston*, John Nolan Jubenville*, Dawson Garrett Kanehl*, Jordan Patrick Kelly, River Bryce Kelly*, Ali Khaef, Ryan Walter Krauss, Lenin N. Lewis*, Hannah Betty Madsen**, Brandon Michael Marceau**, Rory Duncan McLean**†, Ryan Thomas Meier*, Charles Joseph Melnarik, Kolson Storm Mendelsohn*, Sarah Elizabeth Montalbano**†, Joaquin Kyler Monterrosa**†, Mark David Mousel**†, Miles Thomas Naberhaus*, Zoe Huan Zhu Norden*, Byron Steven Norman**, Nathan Paul Patera*†, William Edward Popp, Elliott Carroll Pryor**†, Kieran Kelly Ringel**†, Michael Edward Roduin Jr., William Christopher Rosler, Tanner Logan Rubino**, Justin Luke Scarbrough**, Caden Michael Senitte*, Lin Shi †, Connor Alan Snow*, Sierra M. Stephens*, Alex D. Sutherland, Marcus George Twichel, Daniel Vinogradov, Walker Owen Ward**, Colton Charles Weeding*, Bryndon Mikal Wilkerson**, Collin Wells Wright**†, Wyatt Radford Wright*†, Dominic Stephens Zumpano
Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology
Kolton K. Gochis, Dax D. Grossman*, Erik Paul Grosvold, Ryan Patrick Hardy*, Nate William Harris**, Joseph Ryan Henning**, Duncan M. Kepner Su, Max Jacob Kirshenblatt*, James Scott Lebel*, John Kristian Marquez, Randolph Keith Miller III*, Douglas Brent Moore Su, Bailey Harris Mund*, Ivan Talsma Nethercott, Brian William O'Neil, Brady J. Peiffer*, Logan Michael Perrigo*, Quinten Matthew Salie*, Skyler N. Yanish
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Maitham Aldrees, C. Jason Barnette, Joel Bridgeman**, Alexander Michael Brisson*, Katherine Nicole Carlson*, Henry Phillip Cole, Jacob Patrick Dresen, Geneva Justine Feist**, Kody Andrew Froehle**, Nicholas Frederick George*, Quaid Kavan Harlan, Alexander Palmer Harreld*, Logan Michael Johnson**, Ross David Keene, Benjamin James Kiehn**†, Jonathon Christian Kilen, Charles Barry Kinneberg, Mae Kjaer**†, Kenneth Alan Lang**, Justin Ezekiel Lozano, Alan Yanjun Lu*, Ausan Betz McGaugh, Alexander P. Nordstrom**, Logan Albert Rodacker**, Nikki Danielle Sabiers, Aaron Schoening*, Stephen J. Thompson**, Dee Vang, Zain P. Wedemeyer**, Jaiden Whyte Westover*, John S. Winfield*
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
Wyatt Michael Alt*, Tigan Joshua Donaldson**, Madison Ann Gates, Andrew Wayne Hahn, Jenna Claire Lauf**, Carter Hale Moffitt**, Abigail Faith Murray**†, Victoria Lauren Neary, Colin Daniel Scheil*, Aidan Jeffrey Schmitt*, Lucio Stagnitti**, Samuel William Steele**, Molly Isabelle Taylor**†, Sean Michael Williams*
Bachelor of Science in Financial Engineering
Abeer AlMakhalas †, Victor Alexander Boyer, Kenadee Marie Chartier, Mackinley William Fangmeier, Dyllan Francis Hankins**, Joshua Robert Lester**†, Trilby Anne Patten*, Drake Donavan Schneider*, Erik Todd Sundsmo, Dakota Rae Terry
Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Management Systems Engineering
Mohammad W M Kh A Alkhaled, Samuel Jeffrey Allen*, Abdullah Khalid Bamani, Ryan Jay Bickford, Isaac Weldon Birdwell*, Kylie Lynn Christiansen*, Denver Stewart Dicks, Konnor Richard Donaldson**, Emily Anne Griffiths**, Harley Mason Misner, Fischer Norris Moore*, Trevor Lee Mork*, Vanessa Elena Ortiz**, Brittain Lawrence Schneider*, Gabriel Kenneth Schulze, Joshua Paul Seidler II**, Kimia Stoffer*, Erin Kate Sutherland*, Taylor Joleen Walker*, Kali Lauren Wiggin*, Lauryn Marie Yuzeitis*
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Samuel Richard Alm**†, Benjamin Lee Anderson*, Zachary Keith Archambault**†, Andrew Charles Aron*, Jerry Lee Baker, Elijah H. Barbee, Griffin R. Barnard**, Cody Alexander Barnes**, Christen Danielle Barringer*, Isaak Graeme Bell*, Nicholas William Benson**†, Kate Nichole Berg**†, Madison Jean Berres, William Wesley Betsill, Victoria Lee Billings, Grant Steven Bingea* Su, Timothy Allan Blakely**, Daniel Stanley Borchert**, Raymond Joseph Brendalen**, Cody Austin Brown, Montgomery Todd Bruns, Marshall David Salazar Carter**, Matthew Francis Chase*, Jacob Thomas Claeys, Kaylin Denise Clark**, Lacey Janae Clark, Noah John Cleary, Malakai Peck Coblentz**†, Caleb Elisha Cohen, Adam Nathaniel Coltvet*, Heather Ann Connolly*, Elijah Thomas Cook, Octavian Culiac*, Paul James Czaplewski*, Chase Hunter David, Douglas Michael Dean**, Logan Paul Donally**, Kirk Patton Dowdy, Camryn Karen Dubois**, Isaiah Kimball Dunham, Svea Darleen Ellingson*, Austen L. Eriksson**, Joaquin Andres Espinoza Camacho*, Kelly RayAnn Farnham*, Riggs Andrew Ferguson**, Cameron Dennis Fisher, Lena Ann Fitzsimmons, Cody Wyatt Flinders, Sam Miller Guiliano Fogel, Madison Marie Gary, Niklaus Patrick Gier*, Tyler Lynn Going, Thomas Paul Goodhue**, Thomas Peter Halvorson, Laura Penn Hanshaw**, Bradley James Harvey, Kathleen Vera Haupt*, Connor Alan Hayden, Tyler Sidney Herbert, Jack Weston Hesskamp**, Jonathan Dean Holcomb, Thomas Michael Horn*, Jack Raymond Humphreys**†, Daniel Paul Johnson*†, Tyler Michael Kaminski, Takumi Anthony Kammerzell**†, Eric Hunter Keenan**, Logan Macy King*, Brayden Thomas Kingston*†, Kyle Jonathan Kramer*, Matthew Krueger**, Keaton James Kurokawa, Filip Langner**†, Matthew W. Lessmeier*, Dawson James Lewis Randall*, Raychel Marie Limnios**, Theodore W. Loo*, Todd O’Malley Lundberg*, Payton Alexa Lungo**, Kegan Lowell Lupton, Dalton Allen Marjerison, Jonathan Karl Mathistad**, Carter Skye McIver**†, Austin Davis Mellick, Drew Michael Messmer**, Kshithij Mysore Nandishwara*, Jess Sivert Mysse, Zachary T. Negrette**, Zachary Ross Nelson**, Lance Donald Nichols*†, Elliott Michael Niemur, Callahan P. O'Reilly, Spencer James Otis*, Ryan Cole Perius, Mia Carole Peterson, Joshua Hadrian Phillips**†, Bridget R. Powers*, Aiden Dale Prentice*, Bryan Patrick Rasbid*, Jonathan M. Rasch, Derrick Lloyd Reimann*, Patrick John Richardson**†, Nicholas Matthew Rohrbach, Samuel Thornton Roux, Wajdi Abdulaziz Ruwaysa, Spencer James Scamman*, Garry Ramon Schaal**†, Dylan Charles Schneider*, Brandon Jase Schwers**, Sophia Marie Seffrood**†, Howard Bayzand Seim IV**, Thomas Richard Sellman, Antonina Gabriella Seppi*, Deanna Misty Singleton, Henry Silas Smith, Veronica Michelle Soran**, Joseph Roy Stangl*, Geoffrey Samuel Steiner*, Nathan C. Stellmacher**, Jayson Cade Stumph-Stoddard, Alexander Louis Thorson, Glenn Michael Thorstad, Aaron Connor Torgerson, Timothy Theodor Uhlenbruck**, Ryter Wallace Ullrich, Sawyer A. Wachter, Denver Joshua Waclawski**, Jesse Tucker Weis, Mark William West**, Samuel Kelly Weston*, Zachary Thomas White**†, Nathan Allan Wiley*, Camden Clarke Young-Scovill**
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Delane Sue Allen, James Austin Baker, Scott Thomas Beraud, Tristan Spencer Bomben, Sean V. Bronec, Douglas Paul Christensen, Mason James Daily* Su, Hunter Alan Daniels, Zachary Chapman Douglass*, Patrick A. Galt Su, Mark David Garber*, Tyler Sidney Herbert, Alex James Johnson**, Justin A. Klock Su, Andrew James Koehler, Ben Tyler Lemon* Su, Ethan Cole McCully, Liam Viray Mercado, Seth William Montgomery, Megan Hayter Oaklief, Gabriel Dawson Ordahl, Anuda Yasaswee Kodikara Pallegama, Juan Carlos Pilicita Brito, Russell Akira Schiller**, Clayton R. Schmidt* Su, William, Fensler Schumacher*, Jakob Augustine Seib*, Hadley G. Snortland, Zachary David Tannen, Nolan David Todd, Bradley James Winkel, Jordan Thomas Wolf
COLLEGE OF LETTERS AND SCIENCE
Doctor of Philosophy in American Studies
Marcy Elizabeth Gaston, Tyler James Ready, Jordan Robert Zignego
Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry
Katelyn Marie Duncan, Sarah M. Hopfner, Elias D. Pomeroy, Steven Mark Rehbein
Doctor of Philosophy in Earth Sciences
Mariah Christina Romero
Doctor of Philosophy in Ecology and Environmental Sciences
Benjamin B. Tumolo, Nickolas E. Zeibig-Kichas
Doctor of Philosophy in Fish and Wildlife Biology
Hayley Corrine Glassic
Doctor of Philosophy in History
Casey Jay Pallister ‡
Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics
Robin Lynne Belton, Christopher Michael McKay
Doctor of Philosophy in Physics
Reyann K. Larkey, Lilikoi Jean Latimer, Torrey John Mcloughlin, Jared James Newman, Zachary Schutte ‡
Doctor of Philosophy in Statistics
Kara Layne Johnson ‡, Christian Alexander Stratton ‡
Master of Arts in American Studies
Quincy Angeline Balius
Master of Arts in English
Aaron Joseph Boyers, Shannon Rogers McLaughlin, Meghan MacKenzie Moosbrugger, Emery Martin Roberts, Amy Annamary Strommen
Master of Arts in English Education
Tasheena Mesha Angel Erickson, Nicole JoAnna Hall
Master of Arts in History
Guadalupe Rose Ashley, Kira Nerys Axline, Darcy Elizabeth Overton Fahey, B. Stewart Mccallum, Clare Wolz Menzel, Emily Marie O'Brien, Anne Mayree Warner
Master of Arts in Native American Studies
Danielle Ann Morrison, Austin Ryan Ybarra, Jacob Zimmerer
Master of Public Administration
Lillian C. Ellegood, Megan K. Gourneau, Sydney Rose Henderson, Rachel Lynn Norris, Christian T. Nygren, Brenna Elizabeth Szott, Holly Marie Watson, Aidan Virginia Young
Master of Science in Biochemistry
Nathaniel Bertil Burman, Demetrios Zachary Stoumbos, Hazal Katerina Ural
Master of Science in Biological Sciences
Jessica Avery Eggers, Mary Lynn Levandowski, Kristen A Switzer
Master of Science in Chemistry
Aaron Steven Morrenzin, Garrett Michael Olrogg
Master of Science in Data Science
Jacob Munson, Michelle Nicole Vered, James Brian Wilson
Master of Science in Earth Sciences
Christopher M. Baird, Ashlie Gilbert, Bryce A. Neal, Elise Lodge Otto, Daniel Kent Stahle
Master of Science in Fish and Wildlife Management
Ian Richard Anderson ‡, Colter D. Brown, Kristen A. Cook, Elise A. Loggers, Taylor Nicole Preul-Stimetz, Thomas Anderson Sutton, James Andrew Waxe
Master of Science in Health Sciences
Sammy Adli Al-Khatatbeh, Fancy Jada Belcourt, Magdalena Christina Beyer, Kayla Lynes Gordon, Coy Jory Harwood, Madison Rae Lather, Kaitlyn Dorothy Weinheimer, Michaela Charissa Williamson
Master of Science in Mathematics
Dominic Robert Bair, Grant T. Bushman, Derek Allen Clawson, Cameron Drew Dudiak, Melissa Collette Flyckt, Fredrick Craig-Roy Fox, Mary P. Greene, Amy J. Jenson, Lisa Suzanne Johnson, Aubrey Hazel Kimmel, Kaitlyn Mae Murphree, Griffin Lloyd Smith, Tyler Sky Trogden
Master of Science in Physics
Youssef Abdulghani, John Michael Eberhard, Katie Marie Fasbender, Grace A. Fiacco, Bethany Ray Garver, Cody Daniel Jessup, Alexander Ryan Kaufman, Nicolas Pichette, Michael C. Prazak
Master of Science in Psychological Science
Brooke Z Charbonneau, Ashleigh Katelyn Poppler
Master of Science in Science Education
Gabriel Calvi
Master of Science in Statistics
Jeremiah Ray Bass, Riley Gene Daily, Connor Demorest, Gabrielle Lemire, Therese Christine Lupariello, Braden Andrew Scherting, Vanessa Justine Tandiman
Bachelor of Arts in American Studies
Chandler Drew Bennett, Abigail Louise Bernard**†, Mary Rose Hicko*
Bachelor of Arts in English
Andromeda Skylar Abarr**, Colleen Claire Angarone, Olivia Bean, Dana Theresa Booher**, Mariah Leone Boston**, Mary Elizabeth Brown**, Haylee Nichole Bruce, Evi Buijsen**, Madeline Grace Clark*, James Nicholas Cusick**, Darian Rachel D'Antuono**†, Michael Philip Dooley*, Christopher Robert Dyrland-Marquis*, Mary Rose Hicko*, Isabelle Marion Higgins**, Nicole Marie Hopkins**, Nina Nicole Johansson**, Hannah M. King, Sara Harmon King*, Sarah Lawrence Klein**, Pushya Rupavatharam Krishna**†, Spencer King Krupa, Julia Maureen Kuenzi*, Emily Rose Lewis, Jessica Rose Maynard**†, Brian Clark McKeithan Su, Abbey Keith Mohr** Su, Jacob Thomas Neumeier*, Holly A. Nowak* Su, Lucille Moran O'Hagan**†, Shelby Elizabeth Phillips, Ian Christopher Powell-Palm**, Austin J. Ransom*, Mallory Renae Roberts**, Christopher Luke Salay Su, Gabriella Dawn Schaffer**†, Sylvia Grace Scianna**, Stephanie, Marie Shepherd**, Elsa Marie Wintersteen**, Jenna Rae Woerner Su
Bachelor of Arts in History
Caleb Morris Battersby*, Isaac Robert Bennett*, Katharina Veronika Bent, Casey Magnolia Davenport Booth*, Sydney Megan Cave*, Cody Austin Crowley**, Candace Cate Fredericks, Caitlynn Elizabeth Gaston*, Chisum Tim Green, Jamie Lee Hearther*, Derek William Kamena*, Robert Leon Kremzner**, Tanner Jack Lawson, Rebecca Lynne Meredith** Su, Alec Nys, Wyatt Cole Penny Su, Samuel Charles Rupert**, Ethan Reese Saberhagen**, Stone Crane Sherman, Hannah Joy Smith*, Jonathan James Sorensen**, Chance Henry Sprague*, Tyler James Trudnowski, Paul David Lawrence Velk**, Ryan James Witt*
Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Beatrix Morgan Lever**†, Jack Bavaria Pearson**†
Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies
Amin Adamu, Salvador Aguilar III, Logan Thomas Anderson*, Alex Mitchell Aronoff**†, Michael Jerome Baker, Kathleen Eva Bales*, Amber Joelle Benson*, Benjamin K. Carlson*, Dominic Matthews Corradino**, Joseph Lester Crain IV, Anne Inglis Dellwo*, Owen Matthew DeVaney* Su, Liam Maximilian Diekmann** Su, Laura Louise Evans, Robert Randall Felton, Bailee Dawn Field*†, Stacey Elizabeth Giffin, Jessica Irene Gregg*, Karen Marie Hankes Su, Eva May Rose Happy**†, Amy Ruth Henson*, Alexandra Leigh Johnson**, Natalia Anne Mahoney**, Nicholas Anthony Manship**, Shaylin Nicole Pohle, Yuqing Shao**, Meriwether Savale Schroeer-Smith**†, Lauren Kate Seuell*, Sierra Mae Simpson* Su, Tia Rose Sposito* Su, Dawn Leslie Tacke**, Madison Leigh Todd**, Connor Matthew Watkins*
Bachelor of Arts in Modern Languages and Literature
Franklin Clark Alongi**†, Emmie Kay Belleisle*, Britta Caroline Binde**, Veronica Kelsey Black*, Olivia Claire Boyle*, Alliya Irene Champlin**, Ashlyn Marie Cleys, Isabelle Sabrina Cuthbertson*†, Suzanne Park Eggert, Laura Louise Evans, Daniel Joseph Koehler*, Racey Blake Reynolds*, Abigail Marie Ross*†, Christiana M. Ruh**, Marielle Lois Smith*, David J. Strandberg*, Zachary Thomas White**†
Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy
Craig Peter Christoffersen**, Colin Rus Ogilvie**, Ryan Stanley Ovik, Brin Elizabeth Purdy**†, James Jeffery Walker*
Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Kara Anne Borcher**, Denali Nicole Bunker*, Owen Scott Burroughs**, Taylor Payton Chriske-Hall*, Drew Olivia Ellingson*, Adam Armstrong Fahlquist*, Alexandria K. Hayward**, Madeline Perry Kirch, Lindy Ann Kolb, Zane E. Leaver**, Natalia Anne Mahoney**, Grace Amelia McDonnell*, Garret Glen McLean, Nico B. Micheletti**, Steffanie Mashell Morales**, William Fredrick Moran IV, Darby Lee Mullen*, Conner F. Nash**, Jacob Roy Ritter*, Jacob T. Smith, Kathy P. Tran
Bachelor of Science in Anthropology
Cody James Harrington**, Samuel Kraemer Rosenbaum**
Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry: Pre-Medicine
Andre Michael Bidegaray**†
Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
Riley Cade Annis, Brandon William Bergum*, Dana Theresa Booher**, Patrick Vincent Broderick*, Derek Daniel Burke, Giovanni Cano Su, Thomas Andrew Challeen Jr., Olivia Marie DeSimone*, Lucas Steven Diehl, Patrick John Douglas* Su, Jack Gregory Dresel, Hayden S. Falkner*, Jason James Fly*, Sarah Louise Fry**, Megan Emily Good*, Isabella Teal Ragland Goodman*†, Lydia Woolsey Goss*†, Anne-Marie Kamakanaalohapau‘oleonā‘ānela Greig*, Benjamin R. Hale, Sean Peter Hennessy**, Emma Grinnell Heydenberk*†, Colin Brian Hipona*, Johnathon Lee Hobgood, Amy Eileen Humphrey*, Benjamin Wylie Johnston*, Brandyn Richard Lackey**, Julia H. Lammens** Su, Gabriel Jones Litchfield, Grace Elizabeth Ludlow**, Connor McKenzie Maas, Kylee Nichole Macks, William Andrew Mangan**, Nicholas Kaspar Markarian, Leila Grace Marsh*, Joseph Mark Massingham, Brock Alexander McClure, Adison Rose McGaughey**, Nicholas James McGough*, Danielle Parker Lynn Mee*, Karisa June Mitchell, Emily Kate Moran, Joseph R. Morrissey*, Sean Mathew O’Connor*, Jake Monroe Owens**, Anaya Nicole Ariyon Paschal Su, Eoghan Taylor Perkins, Cameron Jared Short**, Sagan Mackenzie Simmons*, Timothy Edward Sonnenberg**, Sage Fuller Aronson Stevens*†, Kyr, Michelle Stoiantschewsky**, Aidan James Sulak, Ryan Matthew Swanson Su, James Michael Torreano, Jake Howard Walgenbach*, Tucker Mckenzie Walter, Tahsha L. Wehr, Ariana Esme Woods**
Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Noah Andrew Anderson, Gallage Harindra Dineetha Nipun Ariyaratne, Ashley Nicole Beck, Erin Buhler**, Kodie Victoria Duck*, Alexandria Rose Fasbender**, Kristen Barnett Gregg**†, Laina Nicole Hall**†, Craig Allen Holtzclaw, Katherine Marie Kaul**†, Colin Welles Kennedy*†, Amberlie Anne Kuglin**, Daria Liborski, Paige Lisowski, Louis Frank Luckay, Tiffany Britta McCulloch Su, Genevieve P. Nelson**†, McKenna Ann Osentowski**†, Margaret Riley Peterson*, Agustin A. Pineda, Paige Noelle Roehling*, Ari Orion Romberg**†, Stiven Israel Salgan, Celina M. Sanchez**, Jacob Stephen See, Lily Jacqueline Toussaint**†, Keegan Riley Walker**†, Connie Mignon Watt**, Bryn Kristine Welker
Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences
Henry Quinn Adams*, Tanner Scot Barney*, Jaden Paul Blackburn**, Eliana Boylan*, Zachary Josiah Casey, Dylan McKay Chapel* Su, Sean Huy-Cat Dang*, Samantha Rose Dittrich* Liam Charles Fenn, Jared John Fisher*, Aidan M. Fritz*, Kipton Joseph Giddings*, Madeline Eleanor Grubb** Su, Cyril Thomas Halvorson*, Tucker Greer Hoefler*, Roxanne Blake Holmes**, Nathan D. King*, Jacob Mackenzie Macock Su, Robert J. Manta**, Aiden McCahill, Curren Keoni Mezak Su, Kylie Hope Moore, Zachary Randall Morrow Su, James T. O’Rourke, Ethan William Oleson* Su, Johannah Marie Orendorff** Su, Taylor Thomas Padden, John Adair Prall Jr.* Su, Elizabeth Miriam Robinson, Jack Edward Rosenthal, Reilly Ethan Teigen*†, Sky Tillett*, Gwendolyn Elonen Wright
Bachelor of Science in Economics
Anna Sofia Charlton**, Robert Thomas Hurly**†, John P. McConnell, William Bridger McKinney**, Madeline A. Metcalf*, Cole Donald Richards, Christian Jonathan Rogers, Travis Doane Russell, Martin Leonard Smith*†, Zak Mark Murphy Vinter**
Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Isaiah Cormier**
Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Annabella Maria Kuglin Aline**, Edward Louis Bakko**, Sara Grace Bancale*, Riley Christopher Collins**†, Maxwell Liam Conser**, Cody Austin Crowley, Cody James Curtis*, Nicholas Earl Dzomba*†, Alexandra Mae Emmons**†, Glen Fulton Frye*, Maria Catherine Gallivan**, Mark Anthony Garrard**, Brendan Cole Gibson**, Alexis J. Gora, Sean Joseph Griswold Mihalko, Kelly Louise Hall*, Jasmine R. Harper**, Benjamin Alex Holmgren**†, Taylor Emmanuel Houtz**, Lauren Bethany Kaiser-Jackson**†, Robert Dailey Kwapisz**†, Colby J. Lara**, Alexander Daniel Machado**, Mary Kathleen Norris**, Jacob Isaiah Oard**, Elliott Carroll Pryor**†, Kyle William Rutten**†, Anne Kathryn Schwartz*, Jacob P. Shea**, Benjamin Everett Sweeney**, Nathan Duane Vinger, Joseph Gregory Winjum
Bachelor of Science in Philosophy
Adrienne Pollard**
Bachelor of Science in Physics
Ethan Andrew Abrahamson, Eamon Loehl Ford Carmichael*, Samuel Baier Fritsch*, Jacob Sabey Horstmann**, William Vernon Jardee**†, Sophia Claire Kennedy Overfelt*, Robert Dailey Kwapisz**†, Steven Michael Mattson, Alexander Reid Mausshardt*†, Sage Bauer McNulty, Jacob Dietrich Oppelt, Gracyn Tenille Ross*, Meilo Acklerey Seiter**†, Charles Augustus Siders**†
Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Ciarra Marie Acosta Su, Avery Noel Amende**†, Lindsey Morgan Andrews, Emily Anne Angus, Ashley Sage-Ann Anthony Su, Sydney Anne Archibald*, Noah Francis Arens Su, Paul M. Ashmore**, Raphaelle Bassak**, Emily Anne Blust*, Dana Kay Bohks*, Iris A. Bowler-Spohnholz, Eliana Pari Boylan**, Morgan Kelsey Brennan, Taylor Ann Brinkman*, Jessica Hope Brito**†, Dianna C. Brow n**, Sydney Sue Brown**, Jenaya Lynn Burns*, Olivia M. Buskard*, Andrew James Colegrove**†, Bailey Joy Coon**, Samuel Myles Dresser**, Alyson Noelle Druyvestein, Sean A. Eichfeld, Aidan Robert Evans, Jacob David Fritzler*, Colin Donald Gillespie** Su, Alexa Kay Greene**†, Jon Dwyer Grimes, Dale Marie Hansen**†, Taylor Bluesette Hardiman* Su, Emma Rose Harrison** Su, Pamela Suzann Harvey**, Riley Elizabeth Hess*, Zachary Lynn Hetland*, Isabella Pearl Hoffman**, Anthony C. Johnson, Baylee Michael Jones*, Katherine Eva Kalebich**, Karsen Bradley Kelly**, Claire Robin Kloster*, Magdalena Julia Kosciolek*, Grace Nicole Kurfman Su, Bernard Michael Lacey**, Alexis Rose Marion Lamere*, Shelby Ann Lampi**, Hannah Vi Larson, Kassidy Rose Lywandowsky**, Tanner Ray Mannin**, Michaela Bambi McDonald*, Paige Victoria McManus**, Lauren E. McMillan**, Samantha Marjorie Myxter**†, Faith E. G. Nelson, Nicholas Matthew Obsitnik, Lexy Oftedahl*, Donovan Christian Deon Olson Su, Rachel Pearson, Nina Marie Perleberg*, Zachary Walker Pflipsen Su, Evelyn Jane Power*, Brin Elizabeth Purdy**†, Hailey D. Sautebin, Morgan N. Lingle*, Alysah Kate Southworth**†, Grant Samuel Steichen Su, Kierstyn Elizabeth Toth*, Jordin Daniel Tyson, Ella Annette Van Vlack*, Zoe Elizabeth Waddell**†, Collin Thomas White**, Yvonne Lynn Wilhelm Su, Triana Willmert Su, Samuel Allen Wilson* Su, Dylan James Zellers, Victoria Catherine Zmroczek Su
Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Stefano Cameron Abreo*, Seth Edward Adolph Su, Kollin Tomas Anderson*, Maxwell Robert Armstrong*, Samantha Coryn Barker, Jubrile Belo, Ava Margaret Bishop*, Elyse Jordan Bruzdzinski*, Adara Ann Burch, Gabriel Vernon Lawrence Burdick, Bridget Marie Cooney*, Raynell Jaenette Lynn Cree Medicine**, Blake Anthony Ray Dragan**, Sarah F. Ekberg**, Jonathyn-Blaine Isaiah Elliott**, Edward Escamilla*, Taylor Jordyn Freedman, Jordan Tate Goodwin, Samuel James Hale*, Jacob Edward Harkins, Jakob Tyler Isleta**, Madeline Marie Keown**, Spencer Andrew MacLean* Nikki Marie Michaels**, Mikal A. Mihelish*, Riley Savannah Morgan, Kailyn Isabelle Olson, Patrick Jesus O'boyle Paraiso, John Alexander Pemberton, Victoria Marie Peterson*, Jaclynn Mae Pruitt*, Brianna Love Rendina*, Kenneth Michael Roth, Carly Jeanette Russell, Hailey Lucille Sinoff**, Maggie Ann Smiedala**, Michele Nichole Smith, Bridger William Stephenson, Kyra Michelle Stoiantschewsky**, Brendan Lane Thompson, Sky Tillett**, Mikaela Madison Trang, Kayla Justine White**, Stephanie Ann Wozniak**
Pre-Medical Certificate
Darby Lynn Bettenhausen, Jacob D. Boggess* Su, Moriah Cayanne Osborn Su, Erin Sensenig Hess Tyler**, Knight Hunt-Smith Maren, Rebecca Lundgren Su
THE GRADUATE SCHOOL
Doctor of Philosophy in Individual Interdisciplinary
Badamgarav Dovchin, Margaret Konkel, Stephanie Michelle-Gandia Wilson ‡
Doctor of Philosophy in Materials Science
Stephen K. Heywood
GALLATIN COLLEGE
Associate of Arts
BoDayle Mikal Battleson, Ethan Thomas Bowen, Sevana Trinaty Chapman, Samantha Renee Dewitt, Rylee Danielle, Donaldson Isabelle, Hannah Getten Marcus, Jeffrey Hamel, Elizabeth Ann Hurst, Hannah Kay Jackson**, Sarah Constantina Maryannakis*, Melissa Jacqueline Meredith, Snowden Jackson Olliff**, Geoffrey Lynn Thorstad, Reegan Holly Tigner
Associate of Science
Tristan Clinton Alley, Jacob Harrison Barnwell Su, Jenna Leigh Blakeslee, Katherine Margaret Boynton, Vanessa Sharon Burch, Thomas Jay Effeny, Derek Richard Griebel, Nikolai J. Hanson, Tessa Elizabeth Kamanski, Devin James Livergood, Kaylee Rae Millhollin, Jacob Michael Ogurek, Gabriella Lane Pannell, Cora Cherelle Phoenix Price, Casey J. Sage, Pawandeep Singh Sidhu, Kayla Emily Strickland Su, Brendan Tweedy*, Devon James Wear
Associate of Applied Science in Aviation
Nathan Kyle Aguirre, Lawson Joseph Bacheller*, Seth Charles Barthuly Su, Dennis Michael Carr Su, Wacey Lane Christensen, Ethan Riley Coleman, Leo Christopher Cunningham, Costa Zale Delis, Tyler Roy Hurd Su, Wyatt Boyd Johannsson, Andrew Michael Lange, Manning J. Mann, Caden Scott McCullough, Isaac Christopher McHugh, Harrison James Nicoll, Dustin Garth Olsen, Caden J. Paulson**, Jaden John Reichelt* Su, Michael Dane Rowe, Lucas Aaron Trefzger Su, Rhet Charles Woodhall
Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts
Joseph Conrad Barber*, Alan Joseph Fremont, Janet Kristine Gamble**, Hannah Victoria Hill, Clay Evan Ness, Brooks Jacob Pope, William Alexander Valentine
Associate of Applied Science in Design Drafting Technology
Trey Robert Alan Corrigan*, Lloyd Kandel, Charles Lloyd Rehbein**
Associate of Applied Science in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration
Jacob Michael Ogurek
Associate of Applied Science in Interior Design
Ocean Burnham, Reegan Joelle Carper*, Anamarie Kirsten Goffena, Jonah Michael Gorder, Aysha Lynn Gossett**, Megan Emily Honeycutt, Mackenzie Elizabeth Laidlaw*, Kaia Louise Lee**, Camryn Liz Mickelson, Alyssa Rose Munson, Syvanna Hope Nagel, Lauren Elyse Roach**, Averie L. Skillestad**, Ashlynn Ann Stephens, Julie Nicole Todd
Associate of Applied Science in Photonics and Laser Technology
Henry Harrison Berry
Certificate of Applied Science in Bookkeeping
Brittany Marie Marbut, Gabriella Lane Pannell, Aubree Kay Waldbillig
Certificate of Applied Science in CNC Machining and Manufacturing
Maxwell Hathorne Allmendinger, Russell Charles Atkinson, Jacob Wade Brewer, Kordian Laurence Cebulla, Benjamin Dylan Clark, Shannon Michael Dunn, Kenzie Grace Ferguson, Cyrus Jett Frederick Frost*, Michael Ellerbe Hens, Randy, Daniel Heppner, Andrew Steven Lorentz, Jasper Louis Schuerr, Justin Matthew Stulc, Devin Orion Wojdylak
Certificate of Applied Science in Computer Network Technology
Justin L. Stoppler, Alexander Nicholas Tkaczuk
Certificate of Applied Science in Health Information Coding
Sara Wellhausen Dee, Ashley JC House, Jayden Lea McGowen**, Alea Rose Williams, Ariane Desirae Williams
Certificate of Applied Science in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration
Mark Victor Bates
Certificate of Applied Science in Medical Assistant
Rachel Ann Chapman Su, Brianna Irene Crane, Josephine Lynn Davidson, Valorie Faye Kiewatt Su, Ana-Elaine Gabrielle Kressman, Alanis Daniela Medina Su, Illeana Rene Parada Su, Faith Ellen Perrins, Juliana Sharanya Rajamohan, Hannah M. Tolley
Certificate of Applied Science in Welding Technology
Cooper Edward Bien, Tyler Henry Bledsoe, Turner David Carrick, A. Calvin Chase III, Reese Fitzpatrick Costello**, Berton B. Detienne, Keiffer Brendan Doyle, Seth James George, Carson Robert Hayes, Tanner D. Ibach, Xander C. Kraft, Kristia, Robert LaPoint, Logan Michael Maczewski, Connor James Maines, Dalton James Mattson, Illeana Rene Parada Su, Jeremy Pascal, Leah Anne Raming, Chet William Robertson, Jacob R. Vickerman, Cale Lewis Westman
Certificate in Phlebotomy
Hannah M. Tolley
Professional Certificate in Business Management
Ryan Richard Ellis Bogden, Cayl J. DeBoer, Madelynne Marie Fast, Gracie Marie Ferdina, Alexander Parkhurst Gilman*, Jacob Daniel Husman, Chelsea Nicole Jones, Haylee Jane Lea, Heather Dawn Maddock, William S. Matthews, Cade Tanner Peterson, Cora Cherelle Phoenix Price, Tyler James Sitz, Devon James Wear