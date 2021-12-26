Jessie Gill and Kyle Todd
Jessie Gill and Kyle Todd

Photo by Amber Lynn Photography

Gill-Todd

Michael and Debra Gill are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessie, to Kyle Todd. Jessie, who recently completed her MSN, is an RN Care Navigator for Logan Health Primary Care. Kyle owns and operates Outlaw Concrete. The couple reside in Kalispell and are planning an August 2022 wedding in the Flathead Valley.

