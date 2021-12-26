Engagement, Sunday, December 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jessie Gill and Kyle ToddPhoto by Amber Lynn Photography Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gill-Todd Michael and Debra Gill are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessie, to Kyle Todd. Jessie, who recently completed her MSN, is an RN Care Navigator for Logan Health Primary Care. Kyle owns and operates Outlaw Concrete. The couple reside in Kalispell and are planning an August 2022 wedding in the Flathead Valley. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jessie Kyle Todd Debra Gill Michael Concrete Outlaw Logan Health Recommended for you