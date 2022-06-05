Sherrill and Jim Dolezilek of Bozeman are celebrating their 60th anniversary of their wedding at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Poplar, Montana, June 2nd 1962.
Jim had graduated from University of Notre Dame and returned home to the farm to visit his parents Mary and Peter Dolezilek. Sherrill had graduated from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas and visited her parents Harry and Hazel Robinson in Butte before she became a schoolteacher in Poplar. One Sunday, Sherrill was singing in the choir and noticed Jim among the other uniformed gentlemen returning from boot camp. She staged car trouble to meet him. A whirlwind romance ensued, then marriage and pursuit of their life together in Indiana where they were blessed by three children – David James (1964), Kristi Lynn (1965), and Paula Kay (1967). After taking over the family farm in Wolf Point, they moved to the farm near Toston, Sherrill began teaching and they opened the Emporium.
They retired to Bozeman and enjoy visits from their daughter Paula, husband Matt, grandchildren Parker, Kelton, and Jordan, wife Haley with great granddaughter Sophia Isabella – daughter Kristi, husband David, grandchildren Jackson and Jimmy married to Danielle – and son David, wife Karyn, grandchildren Peter, fiancé Carly, and Anna, husband Dustin with great grandson Murray David.
In lieu of gifts, the couple suggests donations to the Bozeman Health Cancer Center in honor of helping loved ones with a successful bout against cancer and encourage everyone to “Live, Laugh, Love”
