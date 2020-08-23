Jerry and Jan Cashman
Happy 50th Anniversary, Mom and Dad!
Fifty years ago, on August 22, 1970, Jeremiah Patrick Cashman and Janice Abby Schmidt married in Hinckley, Minnesota, after their romance had blossomed at the University of Minnesota. They started their wedded life in Fergus Falls, MN where Jerry had Jerry’s Berries and Jan taught home economics. As luck would have it, they rooted themselves in Bozeman in 1975 where they established their family and Cashman Nursery and Landscaping.
They were blessed with three children: Anne, Joe, and Mike. The Cashman family flourished in Bozeman through civic engagement, church involvement, school, outdoor recreation, sports, and hunting. Bozeman allowed them to branch out, thrive, and cultivate life-long friendships and connections.
Over the last twenty-five years, each of their three children married in the month of August and have propagated seven grandchildren; the apples of their grandparents’ eyes. Anne and Curt live in Frenchtown with Ty (studying at Gonzaga University) and Miah; Joe and Tracy live in Belgrade with Vivian and Leah; and Mike and Jana live in Bozeman with Courtney, Patrick, and Elizabeth.
Mom and Dad never ask for attention or expect fanfare, but if you would like to shower Jerry and Jan with congratulatory cards and good wishes, feel free to send those to the Nursery at 2055 Springhill Road in Bozeman or to info@cashmannursery.com.
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for being perfect examples of love, commitment, and faith to all of us. Happiest Anniversary to you both!
Love, Anne, Joe, Mike
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.