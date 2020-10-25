50th Anniversary - Ted and Donna (Ramey) Cheney, of Bozeman, married October 24, 1970 Oct 25, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ted and Donna (Ramey) Cheney Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ted and Donna (Ramey) CheneyHappy 50th Anniversary Mom and Dad! Love, Christy, Candy, Carrie, and their families Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donna Ted Candy Mom Carrie Anniversary Dad