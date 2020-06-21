Jim and Pat Screnar happily celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20th. James Joseph Screnar of East Helena MT and Mary Patricia Harrington of Helena MT were married on June 20th 1970 at The Cathedral of Saint Helena in Helena, MT. Jim and Pat are proud and active members of the Bozeman community, having called the Gallatin Valley home for over 50-years. Jim maintains his law practice and is an avid skier and outdoors-man. Jim is a former Chair of the Bozeman Public Schools Board of Trustees. Pat is a retired preschool teacher and nowadays enjoys playing bridge and Ma Jong, and spending time with her grandchildren and her “wine ladies.” Both are longtime supporters of Bozeman Hawks and MSU Bobcats athletics. Jim and Pat raised three wonderful children Brian, David and Rachel, in Bozeman and are blessed with five extra wonderful grandchildren (Henry, Harper, Carter, Chloe and Reo.) Please join family and friends in congratulating Jim and Pat on this momentous occasion as they celebrate 50 remarkable years together!
