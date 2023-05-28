A British Remembrance Service was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery on November 10, 2019, in Arcadia, Fla. A contingent of 25 RAF airmen from Lossiemouth, Scotland, traveled to Florida to conduct the service. The cemetery is the final resting place for 23 RAF cadets who died while flight training during World War II, some in crashes, some of illness.
Ron Selwood, a cadet who was on Course 15 (May 27, 1943 to Dec. 3, 1943), looks at the headstone of Forbes Robertson with a floral tribute placed during the annual British Memorial Day Service in 1973 in Arcadia. The annual memorial service for British pilots killed while training in Florida for World War II is scheduled for Monday.
