ARCADIA, Fla. — For more than 60 years, a British Memorial Service takes place as a part of the American Memorial Day at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

About 15,000 British pilots trained in the U.S. during World War II, with hundreds learning in the south central Florida training facility at what was once Carlstrom Air Field.

The tradition goes back to the 1950s, honoring Royal Air Force cadets who died while training in Arcadia and Clewiston, Florida.


Sun Correspondent Craig Garrett contributed.

